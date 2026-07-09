The money would go toward bridge repairs

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, center, addresses residents during Thursday’s city council meeting. Councilmember Tony Brooks sits to left and councilmember Stan Mirin sits to the right.

Wilkes-Barre business owner Dave Magda stands at the podium and addresses council during the public comment period at Thursday’s council meeting, while other residents sit in the audience.

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WILKES-BARRE — City Council at Thursday’s regular voting meeting approved Mayor George Brown’s administration to apply for a grant to fund two bridge rehabilitation projects.

According to the agenda, Wilkes-Barre plans to submit an application for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $650,000.

The funding would go toward renovations on two city bridges: the Empire Street and McClean Street Bridges.

Applications for multimodal grants, which are awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, are accepted annually from March 1 to July 31.

According to the state department, the grants are to be used to “encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.”

Regarding the grant application, Wilkes-Barre resident Sam Troy asked whether all the money had to be spent on those specific projects and what would happen to any funds left over.

Council Chairperson Jessica McClay explained that, yes, the funds must only be used for the projects applied for, and unused funds, if any, must be returned to the state.

PennDOT analysis requested

Also at the meeting, City Administrator Charlie McCormick said the Lackawanna/Luzerne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has formally requested PennDOT to perform a full analysis of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and the Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309) Exit 2 off-ramp.

Plans will now move forward with possibly getting a permanent traffic signal at that intersection, although, if it gets approved, it might not happen until after construction in that area is complete.

Residents express frustration

The bulk of Thursday’s meeting consisted of public comment, during which several residents complained about not receiving phone calls back from city officials when they called about issues.

One resident in Miners Mills said the landscaping along the exterior fencing of Hollenback Golf Course has been neglected and now has tall grass and weeds.

She said she was “disappointed” that no one from the city or the golf course had gotten back to her about cleaning up the “debris.”

City Administrator Charlie McCormick said the landscaping on the outside of the fence is the city’s responsibility, and he would add it to his list of tasks that must get done.

Wilkes-Barre business owner Dave Magda also expressed frustration that he didn’t hear back from city officials when he inquired about getting permission to go onto a parcel of city-owned land in order to clean up a homeless encampment that is near the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority’s rail line.

According to Magda, he received written permission from the Redevelopment Authority to go onto their portion of the property, but had yet to hear back from the city about its parcel of land.

In response, Mayor George Brown said he was planning to have a meeting with the Redevelopment Authority and Luzerne County officials to discuss “the homeless situation in that area.”

“We’re gonna be addressing several things, we have Volunteers of America being part of that, to help us with the homeless situation,” Brown said.

Additionally, the mayor said if a cleanup were to take place, the city would hire a company that specializes in removing hazardous waste.

“A lot of things are involved, folks, when you do a cleanup like this, of this magnitude,” he said.