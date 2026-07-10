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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of kicking police officers while naked was sentenced to state prison this week.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Adil Rkha-Chaham, 55, of Hazle Street, to 21-to-48 months in prison on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of indecent assault and resisting arrest. A jury convicted Rkha-Chaham after a trial in October 2025.

Rkha-Chaham, who was free on bail, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 23 but he failed to appear and a bench warrant, also known as a capias warrant, was issued for his arrest. Rkha-Chaham was apprehended in June 2026.

Court records say Wilkes-Barre City police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Hazle Street on Jan. 17, 2025. Rkha-Chaham was inside the residence where he removed a robe without wearing clothes, and followed a woman outside naked, court records say.

Court records say Rkha-Chaham kicked an officer outside the residence. After being detained and transported to city police headquarters, he kicked another officer.