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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man arrested in December on allegations he attempted to make an explosive device pled not guilty to the charges during a court proceeding before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on Friday.

Saleh Edwards, 24, of Saint Clair Street, was arrested on a sealed criminal complaint on Dec. 21 after federal and local law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at his residence.

The criminal complaint was unsealed on Feb. 2.

According to the complaint, investigators learned that Edwards, in 2025, conducted research on how to manufacture an explosive device and searched for recent terrorist attacks involving homemade explosive devices. Edwards searched several foreign and domestic terroristic attacks, including the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing in England, and the Bourbon Street, New Orleans, vehicle attack that killed 14 people on Jan. 1, 2025, the complaint says.

Edwards allegedly purchased a pack of three syringes and other materials online that were shipped to “Mark Edwards” on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, 2025. Investigators allege “Mark Edwards” is an alias used by Edwards.

Authorities with the FBI, and Luzerne County and Wilkes-Barre City police detectives executed a search warrant at Edwards’ residence on Dec. 21.

During Friday’s court proceeding, Edwards’ attorney, Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Joseph J. Yeager entered a plea of “not guilty.” Edwards’ trial is tentatively scheduled for the end of September.

Edwards remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.