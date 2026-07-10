Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office open

The Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announced that the Sordoni Family Foundation has become the naming sponsor of its Box Office.

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WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announced that the Sordoni Family Foundation has become the naming sponsor of its Box Office, which will now be known as the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The naming sponsorship reflects the Sordoni Family Foundation’s long-standing commitment to strengthening the cultural fabric of Northeast Pennsylvania and supporting organizations that enrich the lives of residents throughout the region.

Through this partnership, the Sordoni Foundation continues its legacy of investing in community institutions that provide meaningful arts and educational experiences for audiences of all ages.

The Box Office serves as the primary point of contact for thousands of patrons each year, welcoming guests and helping connect the community with the diverse performances, educational programs, and special events presented at the historic Kirby Center.

“This naming opportunity represents more than a sponsorship; it celebrates a partnership rooted in a shared commitment to strengthening our community through the arts,” said Joell Yarmel, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center. ”We are honored to recognize the Sordoni Family Foundation’s generosity and their continued investment in the cultural vitality of Northeastern Pennsylvania”

Jon Sordoni, president of the Sordoni Family Foundation, said, “The Sordoni Family Foundation is honored to continue its support of one of our community’s most cherished and beautiful homes for the arts, The F.M. Kirby Center. We congratulate them on their continued success and dedication in showcasing the finest local, national, and international talent for the benefit and enrichment of our entire community.”

The naming of the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office represents another milestone in the Kirby Center’s ongoing efforts to preserve its historic theater, while expanding access to world-class entertainment, arts education, and community programming. Support from philanthropic partners such as the Sordoni Family Foundation enables the Kirby Center to continue serving as one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s premier cultural destinations.

The Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts hours and additional information can be found at kirbycenter.org/box-office.

About the Kirby

Located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is one of Northeast Pennsylvania’s leading nonprofit performing arts venues.

Since opening in 1938 as the Comerford Theater, the Kirby Center has welcomed millions of patrons through its doors, presenting nationally acclaimed concerts, comedy, family programming, films, educational initiatives, and community events while preserving one of the region’s most treasured historic landmarks.

About the Sordoni Family Foundation

The Sordoni Family Foundation is a private charitable foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Foundation supports other non-profit organizations that focus on arts and culture, economic development, education, health and human services, and nature and the environment.

The Foundation has a geographical emphasis on Northeast Pennsylvania and does not provide grants to individuals.

The Foundation occasionally conceives and develops its own programs at qualified host institutions.