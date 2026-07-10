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Butler Township Police charged a Drums woman after she allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old child on July 4.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of St. Johns Road at approximately noon for a reported domestic assault.

Police were contacted by a North Carolina resident who reported receiving a phone call from the child, who was known to the caller, and stated she had been strangled to the point that she could not breathe. The caller also reported that Gena M. Tilstra, 47, allegedly attempted to place Narcan into the child’s nose “to save her life.”

During the investigation, the child told officers she had been sleeping when Tilstra entered the bedroom, pulled her from the bed, and ordered her outside. According to the complaint, Tilstra then instructed the child to “run” before tackling her in the driveway and placing her hands around the child’s neck.

Investigators recovered a small capsule that allegedly fell from Tilstra during the assault. The capsule contained suspected cocaine. Officers also documented fresh injuries on the child that were consistent with her account of the incident.

Tilstra was charged with felony strangulation, as well as simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment.

She was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Matthew J. Carmody and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month in Luzerne County Central Court.