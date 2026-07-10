2nd Friday Art walk features exhibits, music, and more

The Phyllis Hopkins Trio served as entertainment during the July Pittston 2nd Friday Art Walk.

Artist Leanna Yatchilla, right, explains the process behind one of her pieces on display at Art e Fekts Gallery, to art admirer Sheena Dalley.

Balloons by Mrs. Becky was very busy making all types of creations for children during the four-hour 2nd Friday Art Walk at Downtown Pittston.

What’s the Scoop trailer served ice cream treats to a steady line of customers at the 2nd Friday Art Walk, Pittston.

Artist Leanna Yatchillas, Old Forge, stands in front of two of her creations at the Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery, Main St., Pittston. Yatchillas serves as the Artist in Residence and Comms Kids Event Coordinator at the Waverly Community House in Waverly Township.

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PITTSTON — The July 2nd Friday Art Walk took place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Art e Fekts Gallery hosted a special art exhibit by artist Leanna Yatcilla. Art Walk music was provided by the Phyllis Hopkins Trio.

The August Pittston 2nd Friday Art Walk will be suspended due to the preparations for the annual

Tomato Festival. The final 2nd Friday Art Walk of the year will take place in September.