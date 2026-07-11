🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania departments of transportation (PennDOT) and education (PDE) announced a new grant program is now available to educational institutions to help grow Pennsylvania’s workforce and expand career pathways for young people in the heavy highway industry (HHI).

The new competitive grant program will accept applications from July 7 through Sept. 1 to support career pathway education, technical training, industry certification, and on-the-job learning in the highway industry for elementary, middle, high school, and college students.

Eligible educational institutions will be able to use this funding to create or expand new education programs geared toward many skilled jobs in this industry, such as construction inspectors, mechanics, laborers, electricians, stonemasons, welders, painters, cost estimators, and surveyors.

PennDOT is making up to $12 million in federal funding available for this program, with a maximum possible grant award of $500,000 per eligible applicant.

“Our schools and educational partners are preparing our future workforce, which is why the Shapiro Administration is investing in the many ways that our young people can grow a career,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “These grants will help schools start or expand programs to expose students to the trades that will continue building Pennsylvania.”

All Pennsylvania educational institutions are eligible to apply, including public school districts, private schools, cyber schools, career and technical centers, youth development centers, and institutions of higher learning. There are no regional or residential restrictions within the state; however, an educational institution’s primary campus must be located in Pennsylvania.

Applications will need to demonstrate collaboration with industry partners such as regional industry employers, organized labor or trade unions, workforce development boards, post-secondary education partners, or community-based workforce entities.

A 2025 Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) survey found that 92% of contractors are having difficulty filling open positions. Additionally, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) projects that approximately 41% of the current construction workforce will retire by 2031.

“Career and technical centers give students the hands-on skills they need to be competitive in the workforce,” said PDE Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Investing in these programs provides more opportunities for students to get a head-start on careers that are critical here in the Commonwealth.”

Meuser celebrates anniversary of Working Families Tax Cuts Act

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, celebrated the anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act being signed into law this week.

Meuser said this landmark legislation delivers on the promise to increase affordability for American taxpayers by adding new deductions and increasing existing ones, while enacting robust programs to support America’s financial future.

Meuser said the Working Families Tax Cuts Act includes numerous provisions that decrease taxes for American workers, including permanent increases in both the Child Care Tax Credit and the Employer-Provided Child Care Credit, and establishing several new deductions that reduce taxes for tipped workers, overtime workers, and seniors collecting Social Security.

Through the April tax filing deadline, Meuser said American families and workers claimed $82 billion in individual relief resulting from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, ensuring that 97% of filers received a tax cut this past filing season. This includes 7.5 million filers who claimed No Tax on Tips, 29 million filers who claimed No Tax on Overtime, and over 35 million seniors who claimed the Enhanced Deduction for Seniors, all made possible by the Working Families Tax Cuts.

Additionally, Meuser said this legislation created Trump Accounts, allowing more American children to participate in the wealth created by America’s financial markets. Parents opening accounts for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will receive a $1,000 one-time contribution from the Treasury Department to help start their savings.

“The Working Families Tax Cuts reflect our commitment to reducing the cost of living for American workers and families,” said Meuser. “Through this landmark legislation, we are delivering affordability to the working people of America, enhancing deductions for American seniors, and ensuring a strong financial future for the next generation of Americans through Trump Accounts.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate-amended version of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act on July 3, 2025. President Trump signed the legislation the following day.

Watro: Statute of limitations on drug deliveries that result in death needs to change

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, said this week that he and his colleagues are continuing to push for improvements to prosecutors’ ability to go after individuals who deliver drugs that result in death.

Recent media reports have put a spotlight on what is a limitation in our state law that allows drug dealers to get away with murder.

Watro has authored legislation — House Bill 2279 — to extend the two-year statute of limitations on the crime of drug delivery resulting in death (DDRD) to five years. Numerous district attorneys and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association have said the two-year limitation has hampered prosecution. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, from 2024 to 2025, DDRD charges decreased by 22%, and convictions decreased by 72%.

DDRD is a first-degree felony issued to a person who intentionally administers, dispenses, delivers, gives, prescribes, sells, or distributes any controlled substance, when another person dies after using the substance.

“By extending the statute of limitations from two years to five, this legislative oversight will be addressed, and we will be better able to bring parties who are responsible for a fatal overdose to justice,” said Watro.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.