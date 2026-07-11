Mr. Peanut makes appearance at Peoples Security Bank & Trust ribbon-cutting

A photo of Mr. Peanut on Wilkes-Barre Public Square in 1946 hangs in the newly renovated and opened Peoples Security Bank & Trust building downtown.

From left: Nancy Albert of Wyoming, Mr. Peanut, and Cathy Talarico of Pittston pose during Saturday’s festivities at the new Peoples Security Bank & Trust in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Siblings Axel, right, and Lilah Fernandez of Wilkes-Barre react to Axel’s reflection in a mirror after getting his face painted during the Peoples Security Bank & Trust grand opening event Saturday afternoon in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Posing with a model of a Mr. Peanut sculpture expected to be installed sometime in the next few weeks outside the new Peoples Security Bank & Trust in downtown Wilkes-Barre are, from left, first row: Mr. Peanut and Karrie Vitaletti, Karli Miller, Bradley Dixon, and Kevin Durkin, all of Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Second row: Mark Wanko, Thom Greco, and Ray Preby, artist/fabricator.

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WILKES-BARRE — The parking lot of the new Peoples Security Bank & Trust branch at 111 E. Market St. on Saturday was full of people waiting to pose for a photo with Mr. Peanut, check out the Planters NutMobile, enjoy some free Italian ice, get the kids’ faces painted, view a historical display, and witness the bank’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The afternoon event was also to include the unveiling of a Mr. Peanut sculpture, but that was delayed, and the piece is expected to be installed within the next few weeks.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux also made an appearance, and 98.5 KRZ broadcast live with music, games, and prizes throughout the afternoon. Attendees were able to meet with the Peoples Security Bank & Trust team and learn about the branch.

“Our new Wilkes-Barre office reflects our continued commitment to serving the Greater Wilkes-Barre community with convenient banking solutions and the personal service our customers have come to expect,” said Michael Cummings, SVP, director of marketing, in a news release.