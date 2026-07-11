Mr. Peanut makes appearance at Peoples Security Bank & Trust ribbon-cutting
WILKES-BARRE — The parking lot of the new Peoples Security Bank & Trust branch at 111 E. Market St. on Saturday was full of people waiting to pose for a photo with Mr. Peanut, check out the Planters NutMobile, enjoy some free Italian ice, get the kids’ faces painted, view a historical display, and witness the bank’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The afternoon event was also to include the unveiling of a Mr. Peanut sculpture, but that was delayed, and the piece is expected to be installed within the next few weeks.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux also made an appearance, and 98.5 KRZ broadcast live with music, games, and prizes throughout the afternoon. Attendees were able to meet with the Peoples Security Bank & Trust team and learn about the branch.
“Our new Wilkes-Barre office reflects our continued commitment to serving the Greater Wilkes-Barre community with convenient banking solutions and the personal service our customers have come to expect,” said Michael Cummings, SVP, director of marketing, in a news release.
The new Wilkes-Barre branch will open for business on Monday, relocating from its location at 1 N. Main St., on Public Square.