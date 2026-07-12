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Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on a litigation settlement agreement involving the planned sale of the county rail line and the disbursement of sale proceeds.

County Council initiated the litigation a year ago against the county Redevelopment Authority, which owns the line, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp., which maintains a lease agreement with a rail operator.

Scheduled for trial in the county Court of Common Pleas in August, the litigation sought a declaration that the $3.28 million the county loaned to the authority for the rail line is immediately due.

A majority of the authority board voted to accept the litigation settlement earlier this month.

The settlement agreement was not included in Tuesday’s council agenda.

Public release of the terms is expected because the settlement concerns a public asset and the allocation of public funds.

Council’s Tuesday meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Another settlement

A proposed $550,000 legal settlement regarding a county Children, Youth and Families case is also on Tuesday’s voting agenda.

The settlement stems from litigation a plaintiff identified as “K.D.” filed in federal court against the county agency and others, alleging damages, the resolution said.

K.D. was “indicated” for allegations of abuse by the county agency, and the abuse claim was overturned and determined to be based on false allegations during a hearing on the matter, the resolution said.

The county already met its insurance deductible in the case, in an amount not specified in the proposed resolution, which means the county’s insurance carrier would be responsible for covering the settlement, it said.

Community development

The county is seeking applicants for a new community development executive director.

The position is advertised at $70,000 to $75,000, and applications are due at midnight Monday, according to the posting in the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Catherine Hilsher has retired from the position, the administration said.

Hilsher was promoted to the agency oversight position in October 2023.

Monday meeting

Council’s Code Review Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the county courthouse.

The committee is scheduled to discuss possible county home rule charter amendments that council may consider placing on the November general election ballot for voter consideration, the agenda said.

Instructions for the remote meeting attendance option are posted in council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

As previously reported, Wednesday’s meeting will focus on the protocol for conducting Thursday’s hearing to rule on petition signature challenges in a campaign seeking a voter referendum to repeal the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance

Thursday’s public board hearing will start at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the county’s Penn Place Building at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.