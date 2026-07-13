Police found firearms, a 3D printer, an emaciated dog, and children in the home

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WILKES-BARRE — A woman was charged with child endangerment and a fugitive was captured when Wilkes-Barre City police investigated a domestic disturbance on Madison Street, allegedly finding a 3D printer, manufactured firearms, gun parts and a malnourished dog, along with a raccoon and snakes, on Friday.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at 344 Madison St. and encountered Danny Salazar-Parra, 24, on the front porch just before 1 p.m., according to court records.

Salazar-Parra was found to have an arrest warrant charging him with terroristic threats from September 2025. While officers were on the front porch of the residence, they found an AR-style pistol with a 60-round magazine, court records say.

After Salazar-Parra was detained on the arrest warrant, Florange Rosshel Mejia-Santos, 22, told officers she was embarrassed due to the condition of her residence, according to court records.

Court records say officers found three firearms on a couch with magazines, along with a child playing in the same room. A second child was also inside the residence.

Officers checked the residence and discovered a 3D printer, a 3D-manufactured firearm, known as a ghost gun, and multiple 3D-printed parts for firearms, court records say.

Also found in the residence, according to court records, were dogs, cats, snakes and a raccoon. One of the dogs was severely emaciated and required medical attention at a local animal hospital, court records say.

The children were transferred to the custody of Mejia-Santos’ relative through Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Mejia-Santos was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Mejia-Santos was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Salazar-Parra was arraigned on the terroristic threats arrest warrant and was released on $40,000 bail on Saturday.