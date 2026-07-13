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WILKES-BARRE — Former Wilkes-Barre Township business manager Michael Edward Revitt waived his right to a preliminary hearing on allegations he used township fuel cards for personal use.

Revitt, 57, who abruptly resigned from township employment on June 30, 2025, allegedly used township-issued fuel cards from May 2019 through June 20, 2025, totaling nearly $13,000, according to court records.

Revitt was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police on June 9 with two counts of theft and one count each of receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

Revitt, through his attorney, Nanda Palissery, waived the charges to the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Revitt’s next court appearance is before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on Oct. 9.