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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors recently withdrew rape and other charges against a Wyoming Borough man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside a tavern in Mountain Top.

Rice Township charged Thomas J. Quinn II, 29, of Breese Street, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault after a woman reported he assaulted her inside a vehicle on Nov. 23, 2025, according to court records.

Police in court records say several people came to the woman’s aid as two men confronted Quinn.

Prosecutors filed a Notice of Disapproval of the charges as the case “lacks prosecutorial merit” in withdrawing the case against Quinn.