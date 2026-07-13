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WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday signed into law the $50.85 billion 2026-27 budget, which he said maintains the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal position and will leave Pennsylvania with approximately $8 billion in reserve as of July 1, 2027.

State legislators representing Luzerne County offered their remarks on the approved budget.

The 2026–27 state budget passed the House 167-35, the Senate 44-6, and was signed into law by the governor.

Baker supports ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she supported a fiscally responsible state budget that stands up for taxpayers, doesn’t raise taxes on Pennsylvania families, and supports affordability and job growth.

“Families across Pennsylvania continue to make tough financial decisions every day, and state government should do the same,” Baker said. “Throughout this process, I remained focused on keeping costs down for taxpayers and preventing policies that would make it harder for people to get ahead.”

Baker said Gov. Shapiro originally proposed a budget that would have increased spending by $2.7 billion — a 5.4% increase — and withdrawn approximately $4.6 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund.

“His plan would have required massive tax increases as soon as next year,” Baker said. “The final agreement negotiated by Senate Republicans reduced the Governor’s proposed spending increase by more than $1.1 billion, requires no withdrawals from the Rainy Day Fund, and keeps Pennsylvania on a more sustainable fiscal path while helping avoid potential bond downgrades and higher borrowing costs.”

Baker said Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund exists for emergencies, not to cover ongoing government spending.

“Preserving those reserves ensures we’re prepared for future challenges without asking taxpayers to make up the difference,” Baker said.

Baker said the budget keeps Pennsylvania on track with scheduled reductions to the Corporate Net Income Tax, supporting continued economic growth, encouraging business investment, and helping create jobs across the commonwealth.

Baker went on to say that Senate Republicans identified more than $1 billion in proposed overspending within the Department of Human Services over the two years, along with more than $100 million in unnecessary spending proposed for the Department of Corrections in the 2026-27 budget.

She said the budget improves efficiency and oversight at PennDOT and requires the agency to deploy an additional $775 million in Motor License Fund surpluses, including more than $53 million for highway projects in Engineering District 4-0, which covers northeastern Pennsylvania.

Baker said career and technical education funding will increase by $10 million, and the agreement restores $15 million to a key workforce development line item that Shapiro proposed eliminating in his February budget proposal.

An additional $12 million for Pennsylvania’s rape crisis centers nearly doubles state support for organizations that provide critical services to survivors of sexual violence, Baker said.

“As chair of the Judiciary Committee, I know the lifesaving work these centers offer survivors, and the importance of increased funding so they can continue to support individuals during horrific times,” Baker said.

Baker said long-term care providers will also receive rate increases, and additional funding is included to support Pennsylvania’s nursing homes.

“The people of Pennsylvania expect us to treat their tax dollars with the same care they use to manage their own household budgets,” Baker said. “That responsibility guided every decision I made during these negotiations.”

Ryncavage comments on passage of budget

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township, voted in favor of the 2026-27 General Appropriations bill.

“After months of negotiations, and this time in fewer than 135 days, Pennsylvania has a state budget,” Ryncavage said. “Gov. Shapiro’s original $53.3 billion budget proposal was negotiated down to $50.8 billion, limiting spending growth to approximately $1.8 billion, or 3.7%, over the current budget.

“One of the biggest fiscal victories is that this budget preserves Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund. The governor’s original proposal relied on nearly $4.6 billion from our emergency savings account, but the final agreement leaves those reserves untouched.”

Ryncavage said that, like last year’s agreement, the budget is balanced through stronger-than-expected revenue growth and one-time adjustments, rather than by draining our savings.

“Several issues that have been central to recent budget negotiations, including recreational marijuana, skill games and the minimum wage, were ultimately not addressed in this year’s budget agreement,” Ryncavage said. “Gov. Shapiro secured his requested increase in education funding, while House and Senate Republicans secured a budget that preserves the Rainy Day Fund, avoids broad-based tax increases, protects charter schools and educational choice, and imposes no new taxes or mandates on businesses.”

Ryncavage said the budget agreement also includes:

• A historic cost-of-living adjustment for Pre-Act 9 retired state employees and retired municipal police officers and firefighters.

• A new $775 million investment in rural roads and bridges, with nearly $50 million expected for PennDOT District 4, including Luzerne County.

• Chip-enabled SNAP cards to better protect recipients from fraud and theft.

• Reporting requirements for data center water and electricity usage.

Stronger bonding and decommissioning standards for solar projects.

“In Pennsylvania, the structural deficit remains a problem, but this budget prevents the worst-case scenario,” Ryncavage said. “Rather than fully addressing Medicaid spending, this budget relies on a ‘Medicaid roll,’ delaying payments to providers while reimbursing the interest they incur on the line of credit needed to operate. It closes this year’s budget but shifts costs into the future.

“This budget reflects where Pennsylvania is today, not where I believe we should ultimately be. We protected taxpayers from the worst outcomes in this negotiation, but there is still more work to do to put our Commonwealth on a truly sustainable fiscal path.”

Walsh votes against ‘unsustainable budget plan’

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, voted against the budget, stating the House of Representatives reined in Gov. Shapiro’s “appetite for overspending” and “it still spends too much and sets the Commonwealth up to have its reserve funds completely depleted in two years.

Walsh said he voted “no” on the $50.8 billion spending plan because it does not stay within the confines of the state’s annual revenue. He said the plan did shave $2.5 billion off the governor’s wish list.

“I cannot support the continued spending beyond our means that will only result in increased taxes in the years ahead,” Walsh said. “This is just bad governance.”

Walsh said he was particularly frustrated by proposals left on the table regarding how local municipalities address plans for data centers.

He had hoped budget negotiations would have forced movement on Senate Bill 1345 to give municipal leaders an option to place an 18-month moratorium on new data center development — House Bill 2496, to create a zoning consideration period for data centers; and House Bill 2198, which would repeal the data center tax exemption and generate millions of dollars in revenue for Pennsylvania.

“This would have helped fill some of the ‘gap’ between expenditures and revenue,” he said.

In addition to neglecting important data center legislation, Walsh expressed that this budget underfunds rural schools like those in his district. He says this misstep forces smaller school districts to make decisions that ultimately hurt students.

“Overall, the budget is a mixed plan with some worthwhile expenditures like increased funding for education and retired law enforcement officers,” Walsh said. “However, it also under-funds rural schools and defers over $1 billion in payments to Managed Care Organizations. These are decisions that only hurt our communities.”

Walsh noted the state can only kick the proverbial can so far down the line.

“Eventually, these budget gimmicks will result in a massive tax increase, and I just know we could do better,” Walsh said. “Families sit around their table and make difficult budget decisions every day, and the state needs to do the same. I will not vote in favor of a proposal that will lead to massive tax increases in future years.”

Pugh: Budget delivers on key initiatives

Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, said a well-planned state budget is a road map for stability — one that helps communities grow stronger and creates opportunities for everyone.

“This state budget is not perfect, but there are numerous investments that will strengthen public safety, expand educational opportunities, support our retired teachers and public servants, improve infrastructure, and ensure safer and more modern school environments,” Pugh said. “Last year we fought for change, and because of that fight, we ended the fiscal year with $1 billion more in revenue than expected.

“The spending plan for 2026-27 is $2.5 billion less than the spending plan Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed earlier this year. That reduction is largely the result of shifting significant costs into the following fiscal year rather than true savings. Even so, the budget does not raise taxes, nor does it draw down the Rainy Day Fund.”

Pugh said highlights for Pennsylvania taxpayers and businesses include:

• School safety, student protections, and education programs. The budget invests $10 million for career and technology education (CTE) centers to eliminate the waiting list for students, preserves the popular Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) scholarship program for students, and requires all school entities to update existing bullying policies to explicitly include cyberbullying and incorporate these provisions into their student conduct codes.

• Retirement adjustments without burdening school districts. The budget provides a long-overdue cost-of-living adjustment to teachers, municipal police officers, and firefighters who retired prior to 2001, addressing decades of inflation erosion without impacting current school district budgets.

• Funding for rural roads and bridges. Funding in the amount of $775 million will be available for shovel-ready rapid deployment projects.

• Healthcare, long-term care, and disability services. The budget strengthens health services, increases funding for LIFE Program and statewide autism intervention and support services.

• No delay in CNIT reduction. With the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) reductions remaining on schedule, Pennsylvania will remain competitive with our neighboring states.

“The 2026–2027 budget reflects continued fiscal discipline and long‑term investment,” Pugh said. “With strengthened protections for students, targeted support for retirees, expanded safety programs and sharp attention to infrastructure and community needs, the Commonwealth continues to build a stable and forward‑looking future, with many provisions providing direct benefit to residents throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.”

Pashinski says budget is ‘a notable improvement’

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said he was pleased that the General Assembly and Shapiro were able to reach an agreement on this year’s state budget with only a one-week delay — a notable improvement over last year’s budget process.

“This budget continues our commitment to properly funding Pennsylvania’s public schools in accordance with the 2023 Commonwealth Court decision, which made clear that our previous funding system did not provide students with the equitable educational opportunities they deserve,” Pashinski said. “Investing in education remains one of our most important responsibilities. Our children are Pennsylvania’s future, and they deserve access to a quality education. By investing in our schools today, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed while strengthening our workforce and communities for years to come.”

Pashinski said the budget also delivers long-overdue support for many retirees. He said it provides a Cost-of-Living Adjustment for retired school employees, helping them better manage rising living expenses after years of dedicated public service. In addition, it includes a special post-retirement adjustment for retired municipal police officers and firefighters, honoring the men and women who devoted their careers to protecting our communities.

“I am also encouraged that this budget does not raise taxes on Pennsylvania families or businesses and preserves our Rainy-Day Fund, which remains at nearly $8 billion,” Pashinski said. “Pennsylvania continues to be one of the few states experiencing revenue growth while maintaining strong fiscal stability.”

Pashinski said while he supports many aspects of the budget, he is disappointed that it missed the opportunity to address several important issues that could have strengthened our economy and generated significant new revenue.

“The failure to pass legislation regulating skill games, close the Delaware tax loophole, and legalize and regulate recreational marijuana leaves more than $1 billion in potential revenue on the table,” Pashinski said. “The reality is that Pennsylvanians will continue to gamble, consume alcohol, and use marijuana regardless of whether these activities are legal or regulated in our Commonwealth. Our responsibility is to ensure these activities are conducted safely, honestly, and under appropriate oversight while directing the resulting revenue toward priorities that benefit the people of Pennsylvania.

“While no budget is perfect, this agreement reflects meaningful progress and responsible fiscal stewardship.”

Haddock says budget is ‘fiscally responsible’

Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said the fiscally responsible budget is increased by 3.7%, which is a modest increase for a state budget and does not touch the Rainy-day fund of $7.8 billion dollars.

“The budget has many line item increases which are good for our area,” Haddock said. “Education is a big winner with a $565 million dollar increase for adequacy funding, $50 million increase for special education funding and $50 million increase for basic education funding. This will help local school districts not have to raise property taxes on homeowners.”

For higher education, Haddock said it has increases for PASSHE and PHEAA programs. He said the budget includes funding for SNAP benefit cards to be chip-enabled to prevent fraud against SNAP recipients. It contains a COLA for pre-Act 9 state police, municipal police, firemen, and teachers. The budget contains more funding for veterans and state police programs.

“The budget does not cut one dollar from heath care,” Haddock said. “In fact it increases money for state run heath care in many line items. Unlike what is happening on the federal level, in Pennsylvania we are supporting health care.”

Haddock said the budget also contains new regulations on data centers, requiring them to publicly report their energy and water use. Each report must include maximum demand periods and estimate the facility’s energy and water demand for the next year.”

Argall supports state budget agreement

Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, supported a state budget that doesn’t raise taxes.

“This is the most important vote we’ll cast this year,” Argall said. “While it’s unusual for us to be at the Capitol on Saturdays and Sundays, this was necessary to finally move the annual budget legislation to the governor’s desk.”

Argall said the final agreement negotiated by the Senate and the House cut more than $1.1 billion from the governor’s spending request and will not require any withdrawals from the Rainy Day Fund.

The Senate reduced more than a billion dollars in overspending from the Department of Human Services, including several areas of waste, fraud, and abuse identified by Argall.

Argall said the agreement also requires PennDOT to deploy an additional $775 million for local highway repairs.

Flynn votes for budget

“I am pleased we reached an agreement that invests in Pennsylvania’s future and delivers on a number of priorities we have supported,” said Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. “This budget makes important investments in our schools, our workforce, public safety, and our transportation infrastructure, including a significant investment to help repair local roads and bridges, while providing tax relief for Pennsylvanians.

“We also addressed long-overdue priorities like COLAs for many retired teachers, police officers and firefighters.

“There’s still more to accomplish, including raising the minimum wage, regulating and taxing games of skill, and legalizing adult-use cannabis, but this budget is a positive step forward.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.