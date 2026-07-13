The logo for the Return to Gnadenhutten Intertribal Native American Festival and PowWow.

The logo for the Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania’s Native Americans, left, and the logo for the Return to Gnadenhutten Intertribal Native American Festival and PowWow, right.

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The Native American organization, The Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania’s Native Americans, will host a Native American Festival and PowWow on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, on the grounds of The Hofford Mill, 500 Bridge St, Weissport, near the borough of Lehighton.

This event, named The Return to Gnadenhutten Intertribal Native American Festival and PowWow, will allow remember the Gnadenhutten Massacre that took place in what is now modern-day Lehighton. The event is open to the public and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with no end time mentioned, and at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with grand entry at 12 p.m. both days.

Many tribes will represent their ancient and modern dance styles while wearing regalia associated with their dances and tribal customs.

Grand entry begins with all dancers entering the dance arena led by flag bearers carrying the American flag, POW/MIA flags, and Native American staff of the Wyoming Trail Council of Pennsylvania’s Native Americans. Following the flags will be the head male and female dancers, who lead the rest of the dancers.

The second dance of grand entry is a flag song, intended to salute or honor the flags, and the final song of grand entry is the veterans dance, honoring all veterans of all races throughout all conflicts in American history, along with first responders. At the start of this dance, all veterans are followed by public first responders, who are invited into the circle to be honored.

At the conclusion of the grand entry, the entire day’s dancing will commence with many different dances performed, including some in the old traditional style, some social dances, and many throughout the day that the public is invited to participate in.

Around the dance circle, Native American vendors will sell handcrafted items, including blankets, furs, jewelry, knives, and art, as well as a tricky tray tent. The proceeds of the event will benefit The Wyoming Trail Council.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

For information or to make donations, contact Robin Summerbird Hoffman at 570-436-2390 or Bonnie Becker at 484-892-0148.

Donations can also be mailed to WSM at 292 Buck Mt Road, Weatherly, Pa. 18255. Make checks payable to WSM.