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As the Pennsylvania Legislature completes a fiscal year budget, Attorney General Dave Sunday emphasizes another looming deadline that presents an imminent threat to public safety if members of the state House of Representatives fail to act in a timely manner.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania earlier this year issued an opinion holding mandatory life sentences unconstitutional for those convicted of second-degree murder — commonly called felony murder.

That ruling goes into effect July 24, and while the state Senate has passed a bipartisan bill — Senate Bill 1400 — that would put in place a new sentencing structure for those convicted of second degree murder going forward, as well as a thorough process for parole consideration of those previously convicted of second degree murder, the House has not yet acted.

Sunday said without legislation by July 24, there will be no sentencing parameters for those convicted of this serious and violent crime, and hundreds of inmates already serving sentences could be re-sentenced to new terms that prompt their immediate release.

Sunday said this could happen without the input of victims’ families and friends, who thought they would never have to live in the same community or Commonwealth with the person who participated in the murder of their loved one.

“Inaction is not an option — in fact, it is dangerous,” Sunday said. “The Senate has already responded to the Court’s decision with a thoughtful proposal — one that my office was consulted on and that reflects sound policy. At this point, we are waiting for the House to respond to a mandate by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Failing to act would leave our communities and victims without needed protections, and it is important that we move forward collaboratively to ensure a responsible solution.”

Last week, Sunday said one House Democratic lawmaker — Rep. Frank Burns — introduced a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that mirrors SB1400. Sunday said this demonstrates a bipartisan desire to work toward a solution following the bipartisan support of SB 1400 in the State Senate. The SB1400 framework provides an important structure that distinguishes between the most and least culpable, provides the proper input and protections for victims, ensures that courts won’t be burdened with re-sentencing hearings, and ultimately ensures an orderly process for those currently serving life sentences for felony murder.

“Should there not be a consensus, I urge the Governor to immediately convene talks with the four legislative caucuses, my office, the Office of Victim Advocate, and other stakeholders to find a solution to this critical public safety issue,” Sunday continued. “It is dangerously inadequate for the House to allow the deadline to pass without a substantive and realistic proposal that includes sensible sentencing ranges with the option of a life sentence for the most serious offenders and protections for the victims of these horrible crimes.”

Criminal homicide is designated a second-degree murder when it is committed while the defendant was a principal or an accomplice in committing robbery, rape, or deviant sexual intercourse by force or threat of force, arson, burglary, or kidnapping.

Approximately 1,100 Pennsylvania inmates are serving life sentences after being convicted by a jury of their peers of second-degree murder.

Previously, those convicted of second-degree murder were sentenced to mandatory life-in-prison terms. The Senate’s proposed SB1400 puts in place a new sentencing structure with a mandatory 35-year prison sentence, with appropriate offender-specific exceptions, while also setting up a process through the Parole Board for those currently serving these sentences that includes a robust process for victim participation.

Baker: Senate confirms Parole Board nominees

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced the Senate voted to confirm the nominations of Suzanne V. Estrella and Stephen R. Zawisky to serve on the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

“The Pennsylvania Parole Board plays a critical role in balancing public safety and successful rehabilitation,” Baker said. “During a confirmation hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Committee, members examined each nominee’s qualifications and commitment to carrying out the board’s important responsibilities and questioned them about their professional backgrounds, understanding of the parole process, and the responsibilities associated with serving on the board.”

Estrella has more than 30 years of legal experience. She is currently appointed as the Commonwealth Victim Advocate and leads the Office of Victim Advocate and its team of dedicated employees.

“I’m looking forward to opportunities to engage, not just with the dedicated members of the parole board, but with other state agencies and community service providers to find where we can plant seeds of hope, strength, and encouragement to children across the commonwealth so they never engage with the Pennsylvania Parole Board,” Estrella said.

Zawisky has dedicated more than two decades to public service with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, where he currently serves as the chief deputy district attorney. In addition to his experience as a prosecutor, Zawisky served as a constitutional law instructor at Harrisburg Area Community College Municipal Police Academy from 2004 to 2021.

“I’ve been a lawyer for 24 years and a prosecutor for 22 years. My philosophy in my job has always been to do the right thing for the right reasons,” Zawisky said. “I take great pride in sitting down with victims and their families. And I believe in second chances if the facts and circumstances support that.”

“No matter how solid our work on changing laws and procedures and practices, the system is only as good as the capabilities of the individuals holding positions of responsibility, such as the important role of the parole board in making decisions about returning people convicted of crimes back to the community,” Baker said.

PSP release July 4 weekend crash statistics

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the results of its Independence Day Weekend enforcement detail.

During the three days between July 3 and 5, PSP investigated 635 crashes that resulted in 128 injuries and 6 fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 55 of those crashes, 3 of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 303 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 15,567 citations

The latest hiring cycle for the PSP is open now through July 31, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $103,319. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.

PSP announces firearms purchase denials

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) this week announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the 2nd quarter of 2026.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

For the 2nd quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

PICS checks conducted

• 2025: 238,003

• 2026: 239,047

Persons Denied

• 2025: 3,444

• 2026: 3,833

Denials referred to law enforcement agencies

• 2025: 1,017

• 2026: 905

Referred to PSP

• 2025: 450

• 2026: 217

Referred to municipal law enforcement

• 2025: 480

• 2026: 612

Referred to ATF

• 2025: 87

• 2026: 76

Individuals arrested for a warrant at the point of purchase

• 2025: 20

• 2026: 18

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.