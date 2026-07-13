Officials say Bluecup must resolve issues before conditional approval

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Land development talks for the million-square-foot warehouse Bluecup Ventures LLC plans to construct along Johnson Street continued Monday, as the Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission went over several key issues it says must be resolved before the developer can get preliminary/final land development approval.

Jeff Randolph, managing partner at Bluecup, intended to request conditional approval at Monday’s meeting, meaning Bluecup would have to comply with an agreed-upon list of conditions to receive final approval.

However, the planning commission was once again unwilling to grant that approval and insisted that the developer come back next month, when specific conditions would already be met.

“You’re getting close here. You’re almost at the end. This is a big project, so you know, it has to be done with the i’s dotted and t’s crossed,” said Charles Revitt, chairman of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Planning Commission.

For example, Revitt wanted the developer to have a signed access agreement with neighboring property owner Mike Corrigan.

Corrigan attended Monday’s meeting and stated that the agreement was fully negotiated and finalized but not yet signed.

Randolph explained that the reason for this was that there was some “ambiguity on exactly the boundaries of Mr. Corrigan’s property.” According to Randolph, a title search was being conducted to confirm the property line, after which the agreement will be signed.

Last time the planning commission met with Bluecup on May 11, they were asked to have a full negotiated agreement by Monday’s meeting, which they complied with.

Randolph seemed frustrated that the planning commission was asking for more before granting conditional approval.

“So, I’m getting punished — I shouldn’t say punished,” Randolph corrected himself. “I’m getting asked to wait another month because of me trying to help Mr. Corrigan achieve what he actually wanted to.”

Revitt reiterated what he said at the last meeting: that having a fully negotiated agreement did not mean conditional approval was inevitable.

“I guess we’re just trying to understand the rationale behind coming back with the signed access agreement if the case is that both parties represented that the access agreement has been finalized and they’ve agreed on the terms,” said Attorney Mara Terrana of Hoegen & Associates, the firm representing Bluecup.

Another point of contention was completion of the financial agreement with the township.

Randolph maintained that financial security documents were submitted in December, but Attorney John Rodgers, the township solicitor, wanted to see conditional approval for the project before the agreement could move forward.

“Which would make sense. It’s a lot of work, and it doesn’t make sense to draft extensive agreements and use tax dollars to have Attorney Rogers do all of that if it’s not going to be approved,” said Todd Johns, solicitor for the planning commission.

A few minutes later, Johns said he was “communicating” with Rodgers, who indicated that what Randolph said was accurate.

“[Rodgers] can’t do anything else until they get conditional approval,” Johns said.

Additionally, Daryl Paulsh, Wilkes-Barre Township engineer, said he would like the land development plans to reflect the reconstruction of Johnson Street and that he would double-check the letter of credit submitted by Bluecup to make sure it included financial security for that part of the project.

Also at the meeting, Revitt said that Bluecup asserted at the May 11 meeting that it could not submit an application to the Luzerne County Conservation District for an NPDES/stormwater permit until preliminary approval was granted, which is inaccurate.

Revitt said Program Coordinator Heather Graham informed the township’s zoning officer that preliminary approval was not required for the permit, only that all municipal approvals must be obtained before construction.

“You guys put out some false information saying that,” Revitt said.

Terrana insisted the point being made at the May 11 meeting was in reference to final approval. But the planning commission doubled down on what they heard.

“I apologize if that was a misspoke on my part,” said Terrana.

The attorney stated it was not her intention to say that an application couldn’t be submitted, and that the developer had been working with the conservation district for a “significant period of time,” and that an application was submitted in November 2025.

“Sorry for any misunderstanding,” Randolph added.

The deadline for land development for the project is Aug. 15.