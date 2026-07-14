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FREELAND — A 58-year-old woman from Freeland was cited with criminal mischief when she allegedly popped a boy’s football that had gone into her yard, the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton said.

State police say the boy receive a Wilson football as a birthday gift on July 1. While playing with the ball at his Walnut Street residence, the ball went over a fence into the woman’s yard, state police say.

The woman refused to return the football that she admitted she “popped” and disposed of it in garbage.

State police cited the woman, whose name was not released, with criminal mischief.