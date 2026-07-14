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WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man who admitted to making threats of going on a killing spree and in a separate case of threatening several people during a domestic disturbance was re-resentenced on violating probation on Tuesday.

Riley Young, 21, of High Street, was sentenced to one-to-two years at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough.

“Your next step is state prison,” Vough advised Young.

Vough initially sentenced Young on May 28 to four years’ probation on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility.

Court records say Plymouth police charged Young after he sent a series of text messages to a juvenile pledging to go on a “killing spree” in mid-June 2025.

While Young was free on bail, Plymouth police arrested him a second time while investigating a domestic disturbance at is residence on Oct. 5, 2025, when he threatened several people inside the home, including aiming a .40-caliber revolver at the face of a woman, court records say.

Less than two weeks after being sentenced to probation, Young violated the probation sentence.

According to a probation violation report:

Young failed to report to the Luzerne County Adult Probation & Parole Department on May 29.

Young was found to be in possession of a CO2 pistol on June 2.

Young failed to set up and make payments to be supervised while on probation.

Young failed to complete a drug, alcohol, mental health, anger management evaluations, and perform 30 hours of community service.

Young was charged with violating a no contact protection-from abuse order when he was found in possession of the CO2 pistol on June 2.

Vough granted Young credit for 344 days time served with conditions he must apply for parole. If released, Young is required to obtain a full time job or attend school full time.