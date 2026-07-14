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WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Randy Joseph Yost, 39, on allegations the threatened several people with a knife and resisting arrest after being detained in Kirby Park late Monday night, according to court records.

Police responded to Kirby Park on a complaint Yost, address listed as homeless, threatened several people playing softball just after 10 p.m.

One of the players told police Yost claimed he was looking for a child molester and began screaming and threatening people, court records say.

Yost allegedly held a knife he had wrapped in cardboard.

Another player was able to knock the knife away from Yost.

Police found a knife in a garbage can in the park.

Court records say police located Yost sitting under a pavilion where he was detained and transported to city police headquarters.

While being processed, court records allege, Yost struggled with officers and attempted to elbow an officer in the head.

Yost was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of terroristic threats, assault by prisoner, obstructing administration of justice, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and violating posted park rules. Yost was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.