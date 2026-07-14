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WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke pled guilty to possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Christian Edward Mavus, 25, of West Green Street, was charged Feb. 3 by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Computer Crime Task Force, with possessing child sexual abuse images from April 2025 to December 2025, according to court records.

Troopers executed a search warrant at Mavus’ residence when he admitted he used accounts on a social media site to view the illegal images because he was “in a dark place,” court records say.

Mavus pled guilty to four counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and three counts of dissemination of photo or film of child sexual abuse materials before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

Mavus remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.