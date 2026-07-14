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WILKES-BARRE — A man charged with threatening a female juvenile with a machete in Edwardsville had criminal offenses dismissed on Tuesday.

West Side Regional Police charged James Keith Jackson, 38, address listed as homeless, with chasing and threatening a juvenile with a machete in the area of Plymouth and Main streets on June 22, according to court records.

The girl is known to Jackson.

A district judge dismissed charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia against Jackson when the girl failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.