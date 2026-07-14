2026 Rockin’ the River concert series begins Friday

A scene from the 2025 Rockin’ the River concert series.

🔊 Listen to this

Visit Luzerne County announced the 8th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series will return Friday , July 17 .

The series, which takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre, began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000 people.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

• July 17: Every Breath You Take: A Tribute to Sting & The Police, with special guests Aaron Fink & The Fury.

• July 24: Hotter Than July: A Tribute To Stevie Wonder, with special guests Bret Alexander & Friends.

• July 31: Mere Mortals, with special guests Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free and open to all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company), Mericle/DiscoverNEPA, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Susquehanna Brewing Company.