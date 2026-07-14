2026 Rockin’ the River concert series begins Friday
Visit Luzerne County announced the 8th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series will return Friday.
The series, which takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre, began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000 people.
This year’s lineup is as follows:
• July 17: Every Breath You Take: A Tribute to Sting & The Police, with special guests Aaron Fink & The Fury.
• July 24: Hotter Than July: A Tribute To Stevie Wonder, with special guests Bret Alexander & Friends.
• July 31: Mere Mortals, with special guests Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band.
The Rockin’ the River shows are free and open to all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company.
The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company), Mericle/DiscoverNEPA, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Susquehanna Brewing Company.