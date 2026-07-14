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WILKES-BARRE — A Duryea man pleaded guilty to a non-criminal harassment offense related to a stabbing in Duryea in May.

Duryea police charged Askia Anthony Riddick, 29, with assaulting a woman who was found with stab wounds to her legs inside a residence in the 100 block of Lackawanna Avenue on May 17, according to a news release.

Police responded to the residence after neighbors reported hearing children crying.

During a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday, Riddick pled guilty to the non-criminal harassment charge, while charges of aggravated assault and simple assault were withdrawn.