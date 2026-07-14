🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Board is set to discuss and vote Wednesday on procedures it will follow to review petition signature challenges, the agenda says.

This step is necessary for a public hearing the board will be holding Thursday to review challenges seeking the acceptance and rejection of signatures in the effort to repeal the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance. It’s the first time a citizen-initiated referendum has been attempted under the county’s home rule charter, which took effect in 2012.

These procedures specify requirements for both sides to file a list of witnesses they will call at the hearing and documentation that must be submitted by challenge filers. Testimony shall be stenographically recorded and made a part of the hearing record, it said.

The proposed procedures also indicate the board would have the option to stop reviewing challenges if it determines the petition filer still has enough signatures to proceed regardless.

That would apply in this case.

As part of a phased process, citizens supporting an ordinance repeal referendum had to submit at least 1,162 signatures within two weeks of the ordinance’s June 9 passage.

A citizen committee submitted 1,899 within that deadline.

Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence accepted all but 63, which means the group has 1,836 submitted, or 674 over the minimum threshold.

County Councilman Chris Belles, an ordinance advocate, is contesting 475 signatures, arguing the election board should throw them out for a range of reasons, including issues with dates, handwriting, abbreviations, and addresses.

Meanwhile, prior county controller Walter Griffith, who is heading the group seeking a repeal referendum, has asked the election board to count approximately 60 signatures rejected by Lawrence, saying he has evidence these signers are county-registered voters.

Belles is also seeking board permission to challenge an additional approximately 90 signatures from a batch that was not on the original flash drive of signatures due to a computer error.

Even if all approximately 565 signatures flagged by Belles were deemed unacceptable, that would not be enough to stop the petition process.

Belles acknowledged he cannot stop the process but said he wants to ensure the valid signature count remains accurate going forward for the overall tally.

It’s possible Belles would have the option to challenge any signatures when the entire petition is submitted in full as a complete document by Aug. 8.

Those seeking a referendum are working to complete the final step of the process to get a repeal question on the ballot for voters to decide, with a requirement to collect at least 11,615 signatures by Aug. 8.

Wednesday’s election board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.