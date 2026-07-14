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SCRANTON — The Lackawanna County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to consider appointing a temporary replacement to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s Bi-County Airport Board.

A resolution is listed on the county commissioners’ agenda for the Wednesday meeting that would call for a vote to appoint James Christopher Munley, Esq., to temporarily serve on the Bi-County Airport Board.

Chris Chermak, the Republican minority party county commissioner, who serves as chairman of the Bi-County Airport Board, formally announced at last month’s airport board meeting that he is taking a leave of absence from the board until a new executive director is hired.

Chermak has applied for the executive director position that is expected to be filled within the next month or so. Sources have said that Chermak is among five finalists for the position.

The resolution to be voted on Wednesday states, “said appointment shall expire upon either the hiring of a new executive director for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport or Commissioner Chermak no longer being a candidate for the position of executive director.”

Luzerne and Lackawanna counties each have three members of the Bi-County Airport Board: the three Lackawanna County Commissioners — Chermak and Democrats Bill Gaughan and Thom Welby; and three from Luzerne County — County Council members Chris Belles, a Democrat who serves as vice chair of the airport board; Lee Ann McDermott, a Republican; and Romilda Crocamo, county manager.

To be appointed, the successful candidate for the executive director’s position must receive at least two votes from each county.

Chermak said on June 12 he was notified by a representative of the executive search company — ADK Consulting & Executive Search — that he was still a candidate under consideration for the position.

Chermak remains an elected Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Sources said 20 applications were received for the position — the names of the five finalists have not been revealed. The position advertisement stated it “offers a competitive executive compensation package with a salary range of $135,000 to $150,000, commensurate on qualifications and experience.”

The ADK contract was approved at a cost of $47,574 to conduct the national search.

Following last month’s Bi-County Airport Board, two members commented on the selection process — Gaughan and Crocamo.

Crocamo said the selection of the next executive director of the airport is one of the most consequential appointments this region will make.

“This is not a decision that belongs to one county — it is a shared responsibility between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties — and the residents of both deserve to have it made with the full weight of due diligence and deliberate process,” Crocamo said. “A process is in place.”

Crocamo added, “These candidates deserve to have their credentials evaluated on the merits, not bypassed in favor of a conclusion that was reached before the work was done,” Crocamo said. “Merit hiring is not a bureaucratic formality. It is a commitment — a commitment that the best-qualified person will be selected based on what they bring to the position, not on who is advocating for them or how quickly a decision can be forced. Abandoning that commitment at this stage would send a troubling message about how both counties value transparency, fairness, and accountability in the hiring practices.”

Crocamo said she urges all parties involved “to respect the process, honor the candidates, and allow a decision of this magnitude to be made the right way.”

Gaughan also issued a statement.

“I think this is an unacceptable approach,” Gaughan said. “A leave of absence is not a vacancy. The answer to a conflict of interest is not creating a temporary board member in the middle of one of the most important hiring decisions the Airport Board will ever make. If we start creating temporary voting members every time a conflict arises, where does it end?”

Gaughan said he finds it puzzling that when former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin resigned, the Airport Board went months without filling his seat until a new commissioner was elected by the people.

Gaughan also said taxpayers deserve answers about the hiring process itself.

As for the qualifications of the next director, Gaughan said his personal view is simple.

“I would expect the executive director to have years of meaningful experience managing a commercial airport and an educational background that supports aviation management,” Gaughan said. “These are the minimum qualifications for this position.”

When the position was advertised, it listed preferred qualifications, including a bachelor’s degree in aviation management, business administration, public administration, or a related field required; a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible leadership experience in a commercial service airport; and demonstrated expertise in airport operations, finance, planning, and strategic planning.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.