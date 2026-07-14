Luzerne County Council approved a litigation settlement Tuesday that will cement plans for the future of the county’s rail line.

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Luzerne County Council approved a litigation settlement Tuesday that will cement plans for the future of the county’s rail line.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said the details won’t be released until the agreement is formally signed by council.

Several officials familiar with the settlement said it sets an upcoming deadline for the rail line to be publicly advertised for sale, a timeline to make a purchase award and conduct an appraisal, and a formula to disburse sale proceeds.

Council initiated the litigation a year ago against the county Redevelopment Authority, which owns the line, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp., which maintains a lease agreement with a rail operator. A majority of the authority board voted to accept the litigation settlement earlier this month.

The litigation sought a declaration that the $3.28 million the county loaned to the authority for the rail line is immediately due.

Although the litigation centered on the delinquent loan, it appears part of a broader county effort to privatize the track, with the hope of adding recreational passenger rail excursions while expanding commercial use.

Reading & Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. made an unsolicited $10 million offer to purchase the county line in October, stating he would increase freight service and introduce recreational passenger train excursions from Wilkes-Barre to Pittston, with the option to continue to Jim Thorpe.

During public comment at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, citizens Walter Griffith and Mark Rabo both requested more details on the settlement before the vote.

With Harry Haas absent, the 10 remaining County Council members approved the settlement: Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Chris Belles, Steve Coslett, Dawn Simmons, Denise Williams, John Lombardo, Joanna Bryn Smith, Patty Krushnowski, and LeeAnn McDermott.

Another settlement

In another legal matter, council approved a $550,000 settlement to close out a lawsuit filed by a plaintiff identified as “K.D.” filed against county Children, Youth and Families and others in federal court, alleging damages.

K.D. was “indicated” for allegations of abuse by the county agency, and the abuse claim was overturned and determined to be based on false allegations during a hearing on the matter, council’s settlement resolution said.

The county already met its insurance deductible in the case, which means the county’s insurance carrier would be responsible for covering the settlement, it said.

Bryn Smith voted no, and the nine remaining council members approved the settlement.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.