About 40 residents attend Tuesday’s planning commission meeting. Some residents stand in the hall because there is no more room in the conference room.

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DALLAS TWP. — The size of the industrial zone in Dallas Township will remain the same despite a proposed property line adjustment, the township’s planning commission said at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

If approved, Charles Eckman plans to take 3.45 acres from the 20 acres of undeveloped land he owns as Fernbrook Solar Farms LP in the industrial district and add it to the bordering residential property he owns at 11 Rice Court.

Eckman explained that adding those acres to the residential property will provide a buffer against the senior living facility that may be constructed on the Fernbrook parcel in the future.

That project was approved by the zoning board last year, according to Planning Commission Chairman Jack Dodson, but no plans have been submitted yet.

With an audience of over 30 residents who spilled out into the hall, the commission explained that even though the acres will now be part of a parcel in the residential zone, they will still be zoned industrial.

Therefore, even though the property line will change, the size of the residential and industrial zone will remain unchanged.

Residents crowded into the meeting on Tuesday because of what they believed might be changes to the industrial zone, the only zone where a data center can be built under the ordinance Dallas Township passed in March.

The planning commission told residents that no applications for a data center have been submitted to the township.

While the entire proposal was not approved, the planning commission partially approved a waiver request regarding the drawing scale.

Planning Commission members Samantha Zimmerman and Robert Besecker Jr. abstained from voting on the waiver due to a conflict of interest.

Police facility

A police addition to the municipal building at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive will be constructed in the future, according to Dallas Township Road Master Chuck Story.

Because there are three separate lots where the addition would be built, the township is looking to reverse the subdivision and make it a single parcel.

Plans for the project have been submitted to the county for review, and any comments will likely be available at next month’s planning commission meeting.

Dallas Township Supervisor Bill Grant explained at the last supervisor’s meeting on July 7 that the township had met with an architect to discuss plans for the police station.

The original plan, he explained, was to construct a freestanding police station.

However, the cost would likely make that process difficult. That is how an addition to the municipal building was decided.

The township’s budget for the police addition is $2.5-3 million, Grant said.