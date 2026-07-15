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BUTLER TWP. — Police in Butler Township say they charged Frederic William Wurster with terroristic threats following an alleged road rage incident in Beech Mountain Lakes on Saturday.

According to a news release from Butler Township police:

Police responded to the 200 block of Snow Valley drive just after 2:30 p.m. after a motorist reported that another driver, identified as Wurster, 62, aimed a firearm at him.

Police say the victim was driving through the development when Wurster allegedly began shouting at him and attempted to strike his vehicle with his own vehicle, the news release says.

Wurster allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle, retrieved a firearm and aimed it at the victim before driving away.

Police located Wurster at his residence in Drums where he allegedly admitted to his involvement.

Wurster was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Wurster was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.