Amanda Lynn Gregorio was sentenced to 10 to 40 years in state prison on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader photo

Stacey Ann Louder leaves the Luzerne County Courthouse after beign sentenced to eight to 30 years in state prison on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader photo

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WILKES-BARRE — A 13-year-old girl who state prosecutors say was tortured by her mother and grandmother by being constrained by straps to a bed and withheld food for long periods of time hope they stay in prison.

A letter written by the girl was read by Deputy Attorney General Rachael M. Coleman during the sentencing hearings of Amanda Lynn Gregorio, 34, and Stacey Ann Louder, 53, before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday.

Luzerne County Detectives George B. Keifer III and Alexandra Nolan say the physical abuse suffered by the girl was one of the worst cases they have ever investigated.

Court records say Louder and Gregorio, formerly of Birchwood Estates in Exeter, used restraints to keep the girl in bed for nearly two months, withheld food, and when they did provide food, they fed the child cat food. A camera was placed in the bedroom to monitor the girl as she was constrained by her hands, chest, legs and feet in bed, court records say.

In August 2024, when the girl was taken to a hospital after overdosing on a sedative provided by Gregorio, the girl – then 12, weighed 39 pounds.

“They treated her worse than a caged animal,” Deputy Attorney General Mamie Phillips said during Wednesday’s hearing. “These two defendants chose to torture (child’s name). This is one of the worst child abuse cases…it does not get any worse.”

Coleman outlined the horrific life of the girl who was removed from a home after being sexually abused in 2021, and placed in the care of her mother, Gregorio, and grandmother, Louder, at their house trailer in Birchwood Estates.

While another child in the residence had toys and permitted to eat, Coleman said the girl was physically abused and not given food. When the child did find food to eat, which Coleman said was cat food, she was punished.

Coleman and Phillips said the investigation revealed Louder purchased straps online that were used to restrain the girl to the bed. The girl was forced to soil herself or had a diaper put on her, Coleman said.

“These two defendants are absolute monsters,” Coleman said.

Coleman read a letter the girl wrote that began, “Dear Mom and Nana. I want you to stay in jail….what you did was very bad. I hate you both. You need to learn your lesson…”

A caseworker from Luzerne County Children, Youth, & Families said the girl has greatly improved but requires continues to see a trauma therapist.

Despite Louder and Gregorio apologizing for their actions, Coleman and Phillips say they never expressed remorse.

Louder’s attorney, John B. Pike, said his client pled guilty to prevent the girl from having to testify in open court, and improved herself by attending counseling while in prison since her arrest in April 2025.

Gregorio’s attorney, Ellen M. Granahan, said Gregorio was abused in her younger years.

“She knows she had to pay the price for what she has done,” Granahan said of Gregorio.

Lupas admonished Gregorio and Louder questioning how anyone, especially a mother and grandmother, could inflect horrific abuse toward another person, let alone a child.

Lupas sentenced Gregorio to 10 to 40 years in state prison on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit child endangerment, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

Louder was sentenced to eight to 30 years in state prison on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit child endangerment and unlawful restraint.

Gregorio and Louder pled guilty to the charges May 28.