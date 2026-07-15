🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Thomas Hunter testified he was given a pair of latex gloves by co-defendant Frederick Balester just as they were about to enter the Kingston Township home of Jonathan Balester on May 26, 2011.

Hunter, 64, of Auman Lane, Hanover Township, testified Wednesday he was instructed by Frederick Balester, 69, to say the gloves were for pulling weeds if asked by Jonathan Balester, 56, why he was wearing gloves.

Since Frederick Balester, of Constitution Avenue, Liberty Hills, Hanover Township, was charged for the stabbing death of his cousin, Jonathan, which investigators allege was over the sale of the family business, Balester Optical, Attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila, advocated that an unknown third person was inside Jonathan’s house.

Solomon and Psaila previously argued that the DNA profile of an unknown person was found on the inside of a latex glove recovered from inside Jonathan’s house.

Previous published news accounts of the unknown DNA resulted in a witness contacting the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre earlier this year with information that Hunter had admitted to being inside Jonathan’s house when he was killed.

Trooper Caroline Rayeski testified Wednesday that the DNA matched the profile of Hunter.

The revelations came during what is called a Habeas Corpus proceeding in an effort by Solomon and Psaila to have the criminal homicide case against Frederick Balester dismissed.

Assistant District Attorneys Jillian Matthews and Gerry Scott called Hunter to testify to his alleged involvement in Jonathan’s death.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross previously said Jonathan suffered 17 stab wounds.

Answering questions from Matthews, Hunter said he met Frederick Balester while attending Alcoholic Anonymous meetings in 2000. On the morning of May 26, 2011, Hunter said Frederick Balester picked him up, drove to his home in Liberty Hills, and proceeded to Jonathan’s house on North Lehigh Street in Kingston Township.

Just as they were about to enter, Hunter said Frederick Balester gave him latex gloves and if Jonathan asked why he was wearing gloves, he was to say he was going to pull weeds.

Hunter said Frederick Balester and Jonathan argued for about five minutes when Frederick stabbed Jonathan in the back multiple times, and stunned him with a Taser.

Hunter said he later realized he was used as a “decoy” to distract Jonathan and was not aware Frederick planned the stabbing. Hunter said he removed the latex gloves and tossed them on a kitchen counter before fleeing the house.

“When Fred started stabbing him, Fred had a look in his eyes…I can’t describe it. Rage,” Hunter said.

Solomon and Psaila also advocated a botched investigation involving the Taser, which they say was inoperable and found by investigators when Frederick Balester’s house was searched six months after Jonathan’s death.

Solomon and Psaila suggested Dr. Ross amended his autopsy report to say two burn marks on Jonathan’s shoulder were comparable to being stunned by a Taser at the urging of the district attorney’s office in April 2025.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough said he will rule at a later date whether to dismiss the homicide case against Frederick Balester, who faces an open count of criminal homicide.

Hunter was charged May 7, 2026, with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 31.