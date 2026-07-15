Haze from Canadian wildfires envelopes region
Heavy smoke covered Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing poor air quality, low visibility, and a red glow to the sky. Mountains normally visible behind the Wilkes-Barre cityscape seemed to disappear into the sky, the sun appeared pink, and a smoky smell permeated the air.
Wildfires are sending dangerously heavy smoke over the U.S. Midwest and Northeast this week.
More than 100 wildfires are burning in Canada, where a train crew in northern Ontario filmed themselves surrounded by flames before being safely evacuated. Winds are carrying the smoke southeast.
Warnings about unhealthy air conditions on Wednesday extended from Minnesota through Toronto and into New York. Unusually hot summer temperatures were expected, too.
In Wilkes-Barre, Wednesday’s high temperature was 98°.
The best advice is to stay indoors to avoid both the smoke and the extreme heat, said Tyler Hasenstein to the Associated Press. Hasenstein is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
“Those two things coinciding with each other is not good from a health perspective,” he said.