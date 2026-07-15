Calls for passage of Dalilah’s Law

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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Wednesday led a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in remembrance of Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira, who was killed while conducting a routine commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 81 in Cass Township, Pennsylvania, by an illegal immigrant driving a tractor-trailer.

On July 1, Meuser said Michael Bon, a Haitian immigrant living in Brockton, Massachusetts, struck and killed Pahira while driving a tractor-trailer using a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) he obtained from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

During his remarks, Meuser highlighted the respect and reverence Pahira earned from everyone in the communities he served. Pahira was born and raised in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District and served the Pennsylvania State Police for nearly 20 years.

“For nearly two decades, Trooper Pahira protected communities across Pennsylvania with courage and distinction, earning him the respect and admiration of everyone who knew him,” said Meuser. “I attended the funeral services for Trooper Pahira last week, alongside his parents, Michael Sr. and Patricia, his sister Jennifer, and thousands of community members, friends, and law enforcement officers who gathered to honor his legacy. The stories shared by those who knew him best painted the picture of a man of character, humility, and unwavering dedication.

“Trooper Pahira’s death was senseless and preventable. Allowing those unable to read English or in our country illegally to obtain CDLs is irresponsible and dangerous for everyone traveling on America’s roadways, including our law enforcement officers. I am calling on every member of Congress to support basic requirements that will restrict licensing for those living in our country illegally, require English proficiency, and ensure states re-verify the legal status and qualifications of everyone who holds a CDL from their state. It is beyond time to pass Dalilah’s Law and prevent senseless tragedies like this from happening again.”

Meuser said Dalilah’s Law is named for five-year-old Dalilah Coleman, who was severely injured by an undocumented immigrant driving a semi-truck in 2024. He said the legislation would require states to issue CDLs only to United States residents, green card holders, and those with temporary work visas. It would further establish rules requiring proficiency in English for all those obtaining a CDL and require the states to review the legal status and qualifications of all current CDL holders to ensure they meet safety and proficiency requirements.

Meuser said Bon entered the United States on July 2, 2024, after being paroled by the Biden administration. He applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) the following October, which was never approved. In March 2025, Massachusetts issued Bon a non-domiciled CDL, according to Meuser’s statements. In June 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) terminated his parole and ordered him to leave the United States. Meuser said that in Feb. 2026, Massachusetts renewed Michael Bon’s CDL.

Meuser was joined by a bipartisan group of Pennsylvania representatives, including Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., 1st District; Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., 5th District; Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., 6th District; Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., 7th District; Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., 8th District; Scott Perry, R-Pa., 10th District; Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., 11th District; G.T. Thompson, R-Pa., 15th District; Mike Kelly, R-Pa., 16th District; and Christopher Deluzio, D-Pa., 17th District, as well as Pete Stauber, R-Minn., 8th District.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.