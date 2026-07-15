Gaughan: ‘I have serious concerns about this resolution’

From left, Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan, Thom Welby, and Chris Chermak discuss appointing a temporary member to the Bi-County Airport Board at Wednesday’s meeting in Scranton.

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SCRANTON — Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan on Wednesday had several questions prior to a vote on appointing a temporary representative to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport’s Bi-County Airport Board to replace Chris Chermak, who has “stepped away” from that board because he is a finalist for the position of executive director.

“I have serious concerns about this resolution,” Gaughan said. “Commissioner Chermak and Commissioner (Thom) Welby approached me about appointing a temporary replacement to the Airport Board while Commissioner Chermak is a finalist for the executive director position. I respectfully opposed that proposal then, and I remain opposed and concerned today.”

The commissioners did vote — twice — on a resolution to appoint James Christopher Munley, Esq., to temporarily serve on the Bi-County Airport Board. The first motion failed because Chermak abstained — “out of an abundance of caution” — while Gaughan voted “no” and Welby voted for it. Chermak explained that as an applicant for the executive director’s position, he felt his participation in the process could pose a potential conflict of interest.

Welby then reintroduced the motion for a second vote that passed 2-1, with Chermak and Welby in favor and Gaughan opposed. Gaughan again questioned the action, stating Chermak was being allowed to vote on the appointment of the very person who could ultimately cast a vote on his own employment. Gaughan said it is a conflict of interest.

Gaughan also said Chermak’s temporary recusal is not the same as a vacancy.

“Commissioner Chermak has not resigned from the Airport Board,” Gaughan said. “He has not vacated his seat. He has simply recused himself because he is a candidate for the very position the board will fill. If there is no resignation and no vacancy, what exactly is being filled? On what legal or practical basis are we creating a temporary voting position that doesn’t currently exist? I have no personal issues with Attorney Munley. My question is about the process. Even if it’s legally permissible, does it pass the common-sense test that the public expects?”

Chermak, the Republican minority party county commissioner, who serves as chairman of the Bi-County Airport Board, formally announced at last month’s airport board meeting that he is taking a leave of absence from the board until a new executive director is hired.

Chermak has applied for the executive director position that is expected to be filled within the next month or so. Sources have said that Chermak is among five finalists for the position.

Luzerne and Lackawanna counties each have three members of the Bi-County Airport Board: the three Lackawanna County Commissioners — Chermak, Gaughan, and Welby; and three from Luzerne County — County Council members Chris Belles, a Democrat who serves as vice chair of the airport board; Lee Ann McDermott, a Republican; and Romilda Crocamo, county manager.

To be appointed, the successful candidate for the executive director’s position must receive at least two votes from each county.

New member offers comments

Contacted Wednesday following his appointment, Munley said he has received the executive summaries for the five finalists for the airport job.

“The airport has done a nice job of interviewing and consolidating the candidates,” Munley said. “Each brings something to the table. My goal is that we hire the best person for the job.”

Munley said he was told that the Airport Board will meet next week to decide when the five candidates will be interviewed.

The Bi-County Airport Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m.

“I want to make sure we hire someone who will be able to promote the airport and bring more carriers in to grow the airport,” Munley said. “I don’t care about the back story about politics that has been out there. I couldn’t care less about that part of it. I’m more concerned about who the best person for the job is. I have no dog in the fight — I want to find the best qualified candidate.”

Qualifications matter

Any motion or resolution before the Airport Board requires the majority support of both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties to pass. Gaughan, who maintains Chermak isn’t qualified for the job, has said repeatedly he won’t vote to hire him.

Chermak’s solicitor, Paul J. LaBelle, accused Gaughan of “grandstanding” and of publicly posing his many questions about the appointment “at the eleventh hour in an attempt to delay a process.” Gaughan responded by stating he’s merely doing the job of a minority commissioner.

Welby has argued that the Airport Board doesn’t have equal representation without a third voting member from Lackawanna County.

“I respectfully disagree that this appointment is necessary,” Gaughan said. The governing agreement still requires support from both counties before action can be taken. In other words, Lackawanna County hasn’t lost its voice or its voting power as a county.”

Gaughan said before he could responsibly vote on the resolution, he requested several legal and procedural questions be answered in writing.

“Has any written ethics opinion been requested from the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission or any other appropriate authority?” Gaughan asked.

“At this time, and until the legal questions I referenced earlier have been answered in writing and distributed to all commissioners — I would respectfully make a motion to table this resolution.”

Gaughan said the Airport Board approved a $47,574 contract with ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a Florida-based firm specializing in searches for airport and aerospace management executives, to conduct a nationwide search for the next Executive Director. He said 20 people applied.

“After that national search, we are down to 5 finalists, and we are told one of them is the chairman of the Airport Board himself,” Gaughan said. “The public deserves to understand how that happened.”

Gaughan said the job announcement lists qualifications that include leadership experience in a commercial service airport, along with educational credentials in aviation management, business administration, public administration, or a related field.

“I say this respectfully, but based on the publicly available job posting, I do not believe Commissioner Chermak possesses those qualifications,” said Gaughn.

“How did a candidate (Commissioner Chermak) who, on the face of the published job posting, does not appear to meet the basic qualifications, advance through a nationwide search?” Gaughan asked. “What objective criteria were used to narrow 20 applicants to 5 finalists? Were those criteria applied consistently to every applicant? Did the search firm recommend Commissioner Chermak — or was it the search committee composed of Airport Board members, or was he advanced through some other process? Was the search firm asked to explain how each finalist met the qualifications outlined in the position announcement?

”These aren’t personal attacks. They are questions about governance, transparency, and accountability.”

One public commenter

Joe Gilhooley of Scranton was the only member of the public to speak on the issue. Gilhooley first questioned the process, asking how Chermak could abstain on the first vote and then vote when the motion was reintroduced.

Gilhooley also directly asked Chermak what his qualifications were to run the airport. Chermak declined to answer Gilhooley’s questions. The two verbally sparred for a bit, with Gilhooley stating, “Do you understand the importance of safely running an airport?”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.