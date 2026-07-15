Data center campus master plan, road vacations approved

David Farhat, director of development for QTS Data Centers, addresses Salem Twp. Board of Supervisors at Wednesday’s meeting.

Every seat is filled in the Salem Twp. meeting room on Wednesday.

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SALEM TWP. — Despite objections from residents who attended Wednesday’s packed meeting, Salem Township Board of Supervisors voted to vacate portions of three roads to be incorporated into the QTS Data Center campus.

Following a public hearing, the supervisors unanimously voted to approve the vacation of portions of North Market Street and Moskaluk Road, and the entirety of Kiliti Road, that are fronted by the properties owned by the developer.

The vacation petition was previously given a favorable recommendation by the Salem Township Planning Commission at a meeting on May 28.

The petition was approved with an amendment that North Market Street would remain open until the new road, connecting Salem Boulevard to North Market Street, is constructed.

“I would like to see the new road,” said Supervisor and Road Master John Fogg Jr.

Officials from Salem Township fire and police departments previously said the new road would be sufficient for emergency services to access the facility.

Several residents who spoke at the hearing before the voting meeting expressed concern about North Market Street being shut down before the new road is constructed.

“How are we supposed to get out for emergency purposes if the new road isn’t built?” asked Dave Stoker, a resident of North Market Street.

Township Zoning Officer Brian Rhone explained that the plans for construction of the new roadway will have to go through land development, which could take roughly nine months. Stormwater measures would also have to be addressed.

David Farhat, director of development for QTS, said that the developer will reimburse the township for any Liquid Fuels funding that might be lost due to the vacation of the roads.

“It’s not set in stone yet, but I think what was discussed was a one-time payment of the estimated 20 years [of liquid fuels funding],” said David Tshudy, an attorney for QTS Data Centers.

A consolidation of 180 separate lots, totaling 1,700 acres, was also approved on Wednesday, along with the final master plan for the data center project.

Over 100 people attended Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting room at the township’s administration office was filled to capacity, and dozens of other attendees had to sit in an overflow room, watching the meeting from a monitor.