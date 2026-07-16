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PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth Borough say they arrested Shalimar Iris Soto on allegations she harassed and assaulted a property manager and instructed two juveniles to “slap” away a cellular phone on Tuesday, according to court records.

Police responded to a disturbance at 565 W. Main St. for a disorderly woman throwing garbage while the property manager was at the apartment building to deal with code violations just after 5 p.m.

The woman, identified as Soto, 23, harassed the property manager and instructed two male juveniles to “slap” away a cellular phone, court records say.

Court records say the property manager was using his cellular phone to record the encounter with Soto. At one point, Soto allegedly posed and told the property manager to perform a sexual act and yelled racial epithets while she was being recorded.

Soto slammed the door of a vehicle against the property manager’s arm and shoulder, and picked up the phone to record herself, according to court records.

Police in the complaint say Soto placed the phone on the property manager’s vehicle with officers arrived at the scene.

Soto was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township on charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, corruption of minors, theft, simple assault and harassment. She remained jailed Thursday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.