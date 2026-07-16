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PITTSTON — A man was arrested on allegations he was peddling cocaine and his girlfriend charged with obstruction on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched by Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit of Binneh Drammeh, 37, on allegations he was distributing cocaine throughout Pittston and neighboring communities, according to Pittston City police.

After multiple alleged sales of cocaine, a search warrant was executed at Drammeh’s residence at 10 Cherry Alley, police say.

Authorities say they found quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and packaging materials inside the residence.

Drammeh was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Drammeh remained jailed Thursday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

During the search of the residence on Wednesday, Drammeh’s girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Devereaux, 29, was arrested on charges of obstruction and resisting arrest. She remained jailed Thursday for lack of $25,000 bail.

Assisting in the investigation were the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, and police departments from Dallas Township, Kingston, Wilkes-Barre City, and Wyoming Area Regional.