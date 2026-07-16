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WILKES-BARRE — Four projects in Luzerne County will receive a total of $2.9 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding.

The funds, announced on Thursday by Sen. Marty Flynn and Rep. Jim Haddock, will support economic development, healthcare, higher education, housing, childcare, and community revitalization efforts throughout the region.

“This is a significant investment in the future of our communities to support projects that will strengthen our economy, improve access to healthcare and education, expand housing opportunities, and revitalize neighborhoods,” said Flynn, D-Dunmore.

Flynn said the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program continues to be an important tool for helping communities move transformational projects forward.

“I appreciate Gov. Josh Shapiro and his Administration for recognizing the importance of these investments, and I look forward to seeing these projects move ahead,” Flynn said.

Haddock, D-Pittston Township, announced $1 million in state funding was awarded to convert the former Pittston Lumber Co. into a restaurant and venue space, as well as for renovations to PNC Field.

“I work hard for the communities that I represent in Harrisburg, and my office is in regular contact with local officials and business leaders to determine how we can best leverage state grant programs to improve community assets such as those that will be funded through these grants,” said Haddock. “It’s always a pleasure working with Gov. Shapiro and his administration, along with Sen. Flynn, on getting state funding returned to our area.”

The projects receiving funding in Luzerne County include:

• Pittston City, $500,000: Lumber Yard Conversion — Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston.

Renovation of a two-story building at 234 N. Main St., Pittston. This location was used as office space and to store materials for the former Pittston Lumber Co. until it was permanently closed several years ago.

The new project will see a complete renovation of the building to accommodate a restaurant/venue space as well as upgrades outside to accommodate parking and potentially food vendors. RACP funds will be used for the renovation of the building, construction of parking and other related spaces to support the development.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $1 million: Carey Holdings Redevelopment II — Carey Holdings LLC.

This project will entail the demolition of the current football stadium and surrounding structures to construct a new parking lot with safe entry/exit ramps and enough capacity to support residents, consumers, and community use. The RACP portion of the funds will encompass demolition, parking lot construction, and wall/fencing.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $400,000: Empire Street Redevelopment — City Mills, LLC.

The project entails historic preservation and redevelopment of the vacant Empire Silk Mill into multi-family housing. RACP funds will encompass site preparation, concrete paving, exterior improvements, new doors and windows, interior finishes for units, a new elevator, plumbing, and upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems.

• Wilkes-Barre Township, $1 million: King’s College Track — King’s College.

The King’s College Track Reconstruction Project entails sub-surface repair, scraping and replacing of the outer oval-shaped track surfacing, allowing for running and hurdling activities, and the installation of a track runway with two sandpits. Improvements will be designed in accordance with NCAA Design Guidelines and the International Association of Athletics Federations Track and Field Facilities Manual, and the overall Project will be constructed in accordance with the guidelines related to universal accessibility and access for people with disabilities.

Haddock and Flynn also announced a $500,000 grant that will allow the Multi-Purpose Stadium Authority of Lackawanna County to make improvements to PNC Field in Moosic. The project will involve upgrades to the stadium home team areas, visitor team areas, and the development of the umpire area to achieve compliance with the new MLB facility standards.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.