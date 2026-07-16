Election Board to settle anti-discrimination signatures dispute next month

Luzerne County Election Director Emily Cook, at center, keeps custody of citizen referendum petitions during Thursday’s county Election Board hearing as county assistant solicitor Gene Molino, at left, gathers paperwork.

Luzerne County’s Election Board will wait until next month to rule on petition signature challenges in the citizen effort to give voters a say on repealing the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance, the board decided during a public hearing Thursday.

Luzerne County’s Election Board Chairwoman Christine Boyle, at left, makes a point during Thursday’s public hearing on petition signature challenges in a citizen effort to repeal the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance. Board members Audrey Serniak and Albert Schlosser are seated next to her. Seated in the left foreground, representing petition advocates, are Attorney J. Chadwick Schnee and former county controller Walter Griffith. County Councilman Chris Belles, an ordinance advocate, is seated at the right table.

Luzerne County Councilman Chris Belles, in foreground, participates in a county Election Board public hearing Thursday for petition signature challenges in the citizen effort to repeal the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance. The board members, from left: vice chairman Rick Morelli, Roxanne Arreguin, chairwoman Christine Boyle, Audrey Serniak, and Albert Schlosser.

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Luzerne County’s Election Board will wait until next month to rule on petition signature challenges in the citizen effort to give voters a say on repealing the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance, the board decided during a public hearing Thursday.

As reported Wednesday, the board is deferring decisions because petition filers would still have more than enough signatures to meet the first-round threshold required to continue the process.

In the remaining and final hurdle, citizens seeking the repeal referendum must submit at least 11,615 voter signatures by Aug. 8.

Election Board members agreed they will adjudicate all pending and future challenges of any signatures if a final petition is submitted by the deadline.

While the board did not accept or reject any signatures Thursday, it took an official position on petition organizer Walter Griffith’s argument that citizens can obtain petition signatures — known as circulating — if they are not on the petitioners committee formed at the start of the referendum-seeking process.

Griffith argued Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence should not have rejected petitions circulated by county voters who were not part of the original petitioners committee.

The election board concurred with county Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino’s opinion that the clerk’s decision was incorrect because the county home rule charter and the county-supplied petition form itself do not require circulators to be committee members.

Instead, the charter says the petitioners’ committee is “responsible for coordinating the circulation of the referendum petition and for filing it in the proper form.”

Although the board agreed with Griffith, it did not act to restore any signatures, as it had decided to hold off on signature additions and deletions until the end of the process.

Molino also noted Lawrence has the option to reconsider her rejection of approximately 60 signatures based on the election board’s position.

Griffith and Ben Herring, another petition organizer, raised a new issue during Thursday’s hearing, arguing the law does not require petition circulators to reside in the county as stated on the petition form furnished by the council clerk’s office.

Griffith said this matter must be decided because Lackawanna County residents will be assisting in circulating petitions to obtain signatures of voters in this county.

Molino and Election Board Chairwoman Christine Boyle said the issue could not be addressed Thursday because it was not submitted as an objection prior to the hearing.

Board Vice Chairman Rick Morelli advocated for someone to provide clarity on the matter for the citizens, but Boyle said it’s unclear whether the board has jurisdiction and is the “proper arbitrator.” Molino said the petition format specifying county residency as a requirement for circulators was prepared and released by the council clerk’s office, not the county election bureau or election board.

The process is all new because it’s the first time a citizen-initiated referendum has been attempted under the home rule charter that took effect in 2012.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo released a statement commending the board, bureau, and Molino “for the professionalism and care they’ve brought to a genuinely unprecedented situation” with “no roadmap to follow.”

“Rather than improvise on the fly, the board took the deliberate step of voting on formal procedures, documentation requirements, and stenographic recording of testimony before holding a public hearing on the contested signatures,” Crocamo said. “That’s exactly the kind of disciplined groundwork you want when the stakes are this high, and the eyes of the community are on the process.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.