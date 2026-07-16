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Knoebels amusement resort is mourning the loss of one of its most influential leaders.

The park announced Thursday the passing of Richard “Dick” Knoebel, a longtime leader of the family-owned park.

“The park was more than his life’s work. … It was his home. Dick Knoebel grew up at the resort, raised his family there, and spent decades helping shape it into one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved destinations,” the Knoebel family said in a statement.

The family said he took pride in every detail of the park and found joy in seeing generations of families make memories at Knoebels.

Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days. Knoebel was 87 years old.

This story was originally published by 2822News.com.

This story was originally published by 2822News.com.