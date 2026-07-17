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PITTSTON — Police in Pittston City arrested a man they say ignited and threw four Molotov cocktails at Market Street residence occupied by a mother and her children early Wednesday morning.

Bradley Scott Rush, 32, of James Street, was captured by surveillance cameras throwing four manufactured firebombs from Hines Court, an alley behind the targeted house, according to court records.

Court records say video footage showed Rush throwing one incendiary device that struck a utility pole in the yard of the home at 3:49 a.m. Rush threw a second device at 4:31 a.m. that landed in a pool, another device was thrown at 4:41 a.m. hat struck near the pool and the residence, and at 4:52 a.m., another device was thrown that struck a shed.

The home was occupied by a woman and her six children. No injuries were reported.

Rush was arraigned Thursday night by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on seven counts of reckless endangerment, four counts each of arson and related offenses and possessing explosive materials, and two counts of failure to control or prevent a dangerous fire. Rush was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police allege Rush targeted the house that he believed its occupants reported him burning in his yard earlier this year.

Court records say the husband arrived home from work after 6 a.m. Wednesday and discovered a Molotov cocktail while he was watering plants.

Police in court records say a glass liquor bottle with paper towels and suspected camping fuel was found about two feet from the house. The device was not shattered but a plastic tarp and a piece of wood were burned.

A second device consisting of a plastic water bottle with paper towels and gasoline was found in the pool that burned an inflatable pool toy, court records say.

A broken mason jar was found below an exterior electrical box that was covered with black soot.

Also, a broken spaghetti jar was found next to a shed with the ground showing signs of burning, according to court records.

Police further say a Bic lighter was found near Hines Court behind the targeted residence.