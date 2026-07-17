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WILKES-BARRE — An inmate awaiting trial on allegations he solicited and harassed a teenage girl at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre is facing charges he threw human waste at correctional officers and damaged a door inside the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Perry Lamont Harrity, 43, of Philadelphia, was jailed at the county correctional facility following his arrest by Wilkes-Barre City police for following and repeatedly asking a 16-year-old girl for sex in Kirby Park on May 26, according to court records.

Just days after being jailed unable to post $100,000 bail, court records allege, Harrity removed a hydraulic cylinder from a fifth floor bathroom door that he concealed in his pants and returned to his second-floor cell on May 29.

After Harrity had an argument with another inmate, correctional officers learned Harrity was in possession of a piece of metal that he threatened other inmates. A search of Harrity’s cell uncovered the hydraulic cylinder, court records say.

Court records say Harrity threw an unknown liquid and feces that struck a correctional officer while delivering food to his cell on June 14.

Due to the incident, Plexiglas was placed on Harrity’s cell door.

During another food delivery to Harrity’s cell on June 15, Harrity was instructed to stand in the back of his cell while his food was delivered. After the the food was delivered, Harrity rushed to the door and stomped on a milk carton with its contents striking a correctional officer, court records say.

In another incident on July 10, according to court records, Harrity threw a mixture of feces and liquid that struck a health care professional and a correctional officer.

Harrity is facing three counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner and a single count of institutional vandalism. He is facing charges of corruption of minors, criminal solicitation to commit corruption of minors, disorderly conduct and harassment in the Court of Common Pleas involving the alleged Kirby Park incident.