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HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township police say they are seeking the whereabouts of Javier A. Griffin, 21, on an arrest warrant alleging he robbed a man of a laptop computer and cash during a personal sale set up on Facebook Marketplace last week.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was interested in purchasing an Apple MacBook laptop through Marketplace and was instructed to meet the seller in front of 278 Lee Park Ave. on July 9.

The buyer told police a man, identified on Facebook as Javv Kapp, appeared between two apartment buildings and sat in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

After inspecting the laptop, the buyer gave Kapp $250 cash and placed the laptop on the rear seat of his vehicle.

Kapp, who police learned is Griffin, got out of the vehicle, looked around, and told the buyer he may have dropped his cellular phone. The buyer looked around inside his vehicle when Griffin brandished a firearm he aimed at the buyer, and grabbed the laptop and fled the scene, the complaint says.

After the alleged robbery, the buyer’s mother sent a Facebook message to Kapp inquiring if the laptop was still available.

Griffin replied with four laughing emojis and removed his Facebook profile, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Griffin responded to the buyer’s mother on Facebook denying he robbed anyone.

Griffin agreed to speak with police on July 10 but failed to appear, the complaint says.

Police obtained an arrest warrant from District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township charging Griffin with robbery, theft and simple assault.

Griffin, last known address as 57 Waller St., Wilkes-Barre, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254 or 911.

In an unrelated case, Griffin was sentenced to one year probation on Nov. 3, 2025, on a conspiracy theft conviction involving an armed robbery at a smoke shop on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 11, 2023, court records say.