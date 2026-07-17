🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Newport Township man is wanted by Hanover Township police on allegations he concealed suspected crack cocaine bags inside a body cavity.

Police detained Jonathan Anthony Torres, 36, of Rock Street, Glen Lyon, while investigating a vehicle crash at St. Marys Road and South Main Street on June 22, when officers learned he was wanted for failure to appear for a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on June 3, according to court records.

Torres failed to appear at the preliminary hearing on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license filed by Newport Township police for an incident on April 20.

After Torres was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on the fugitive warrant June 22, a sandwich bag containing 17 smaller knotted bags of suspected crack cocaine was found in a body cavity during a strip search court records say.

Torres was released from the county correctional facility following a hearing, a lift warrant proceeding, in the Court of Common Pleas on June 24.

An arrest warrant was issued for Torres by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township charging Torres with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Torres is described being 5 feet 8 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes and approximately 153 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254 or 911.