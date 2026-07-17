WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in June.

The PA rate remained one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2%, which was also down a tenth of a point over the month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2026.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a point from its June 2025 level of 4.3%. The United States’ rate was up one-tenth over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month to a record high 6,643,000 in June.

Employment rose to a record high, while unemployment fell 6,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 1,000 over the month to a record high of 6,209,600 in June.

Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors.

The largest volume gain was in leisure & hospitality, while the largest decline was in professional & business services.

Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 34,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last June was in education & health services (+28,400).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.
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Bill O'Boyle
Bill O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.