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WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in June.

The PA rate remained one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2%, which was also down a tenth of a point over the month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2026.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a point from its June 2025 level of 4.3%. The United States’ rate was up one-tenth over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month to a record high 6,643,000 in June.

Employment rose to a record high, while unemployment fell 6,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 1,000 over the month to a record high of 6,209,600 in June.

Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors.

The largest volume gain was in leisure & hospitality, while the largest decline was in professional & business services.

Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 34,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last June was in education & health services (+28,400).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.