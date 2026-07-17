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Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration on Friday announced it is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create jobs, and drive long-term growth across Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing $52,595,728 in 42 projects across NEPA.

In Luzerne County, 12 projects will receive a total of $11.4 million.

In addition to Northeast Pennsylvania, Shapiro announced nearly $445 million in total Commonwealth-wide investments supporting 356 projects through RACP.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and deliver real results for our communities,” Shapiro said. “Through this round of RACP investments, my Administration is investing nearly $445 million in projects to revitalize communities, create more opportunity, and drive long-term growth. Pennsylvania is open for business, and we will continue working with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics, and the region’s top state for business, according to CNBC.

Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Luzerne County

• West Broad Street Development: $1 million to support interior fit-out and equipment installation for a commercial redevelopment project, including HVAC, plumbing, and fire systems.

• Blasi Printing: $1 million to support modernization of an industrial facility, including roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, and energy efficiency improvements.

• Carey Holdings Redevelopment: $1 million to support the redevelopment of a former stadium site into a parking and access infrastructure project.

• Dallas Suits: $1 million to support site preparation and infrastructure development for a mixed-use construction project, including utilities, grading, and roadway improvements.

• DeAngelo Youth Sports Complex: $3 million to construct an indoor youth sports complex in Plains Township, creating a regional facility with multi-sport courts and community gathering space.

• Empire Street Redevelopment: $400,000 to support the redevelopment of a historic mill into multi-family housing with structural, mechanical, and interior residential upgrades.

• Gateway Shopping Center: $500,000 to support upgrades and expansion of a healthcare and commercial facility including HVAC replacement, roof work, and site improvements.

• King’s College Track: $1 million to support reconstruction of a collegiate athletic track facility with surface replacement and NCAA-compliant field upgrades.

• LCCC Hazleton: $1 million to renovate and expand the Hazleton Broad Street Exchange Building, creating a modern education and workforce training hub with classrooms, labs, and nursing program space.

• Lumber Yard Conversion: $500,000 to support redevelopment of a former industrial building into a mixed-use restaurant and event space with parking and site improvements.

• Misericordia University LEAP Center: $500,000 to support renovation of a university facility, including clinical labs, training spaces, fitness areas, and program support spaces.

• SPCA Campus: $500,000 to support construction of a new animal shelter campus with veterinary, adoption, and education facilities.

Pugh: 120th to receive more than $3M

Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, announced $3.25 million has been allocated to three projects in the 120th Legislative District through the RACP.

“These investments mark an exciting step forward for our communities by strengthening our economy, expanding educational opportunities, and modernizing the infrastructure that supports local businesses,” Pugh said. “From new construction that lays the foundation for future growth, to innovative learning spaces that prepare the next generation, to expanded facilities that support local industry, these projects will enhance our communities, attract additional investment, and support the long-term economic vitality that benefits our municipalities and school districts. Together, they reflect a shared commitment to progress, resilience, and opportunity.”

The funding will support three key initiatives:

• Dallas Suites LLC: $2 million will be invested to purchase and develop a piece of land. In addition to pouring foundations, footers, and securing underground utilities, construction will include sidewalks, curbs, and road surfaces.

• Misericordia University: $500,000 to renovate the Misericordia University LEAP Center Project to include shared offices, a rehabilitation and clinic training lab, an exercise physiology lab, a bio-mechanics lab, a fitness center, bathrooms, changing rooms, and storage space.

• Hershkop Properties, LLC: $750,000 to modernize and expand the property of 300 Sly Street to include new flooring and a rear extension to expand warehouse capacity with six to eight new loading docks to enhance shipping and receiving.

Argall, Watro announce grants

Economic development projects in the Hazleton area and northern Schuylkill County are now a reality thanks to $6.85 million in state grants.

Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, and Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, worked with local leaders to secure this funding.

“Each of these projects represents an important commitment to Hazleton’s future,” Watro said. “These funds will help revitalize a key downtown property, expand educational and workforce opportunities through LCCC and create a more indoor recreational opportunities for young people and families.”

“By funding these important projects, we’re helping to create new opportunities for education, recreation, and economic development, continuing the historic economic resurgence of the entire region,” Argall said.

• The Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation was awarded $3 million to construct an indoor youth sports facility in Hazleton.

• The City of Hazleton and Luzerne County Community College were awarded $1 million to expand the college’s nursing program and its additional educational programming in downtown Hazleton.

• Greater Hazleton Community-Area New Development Organization Inc. was awarded $1 million for interior construction and equipment purchases for an economic development project at 21-23 West Broad Street.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.