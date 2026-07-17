Camp Sight celebrates summer of growth

At The Bank, front row, from left to right: Benson Sypeck, Beau Jenkins; Back row, from left to right: Lily Morgan, Harrison Kolc, Kristina Ramos, Noah Devine, Robert Hernandez, Drew Lapchak, Paul McAfee, Jake Sypeck, Collen Rhein.

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WILKES-BARRE — Family members, friends, volunteers, donors, and community supporters gathered this week to celebrate the conclusion of another successful Camp Sight during Northeast Sight Services’ annual Closing Ceremony — recognizing two weeks of adventure, learning, and personal growth for children and teens who are blind or visually impaired.

Part of the InSight Kids Club of NEPA — a program created in partnership with Community Services for Sight — Camp Sight provides children and teens with opportunities to build confidence, strengthen independent living skills, and develop lifelong friendships in an environment that encourages them to explore their abilities and discover their independence.

Throughout the two-week program, campers participated in a wide variety of hands-on activities designed to challenge, educate, and inspire. They explored robotics in Wilkes University’s Mechatronics Lab, participated in assistive technology demonstrations featuring Meta smart glasses, and put their teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test during a citywide scavenger hunt.

Campers also enjoyed roller skating, swimming, cupcake decorating, kayaking, arts and crafts, and a variety of team-building activities that encouraged them to step outside their comfort zones while supporting one another.

Many new experiences

Beyond recreation, Camp Sight also introduced campers to new places and experiences throughout the community. Whether navigating a college campus, exploring local businesses, or participating in adaptive activities, each experience was intentionally designed to help campers build confidence, strengthen orientation and mobility skills, and reinforce that vision loss does not define what they can accomplish.

For many campers, however, the most meaningful part of Camp Sight is the opportunity to connect with others who share similar experiences.

“It really is a place where you get to feel like you’re seen,” said 17-year-old camper Lily Morgan of Hazleton, who has attended Camp Sight since she was five years old. “We learn how to feel confident about it. We’ve learned to self-advocate for ourselves, and it’s been very nice to gain the confidence that I have today.”

Lily, who has a condition that affects her depth perception, credits Camp Sight with helping shape the person she has become. Today, she is preparing to apply to colleges to pursue a degree in music education, carrying with her the confidence and self-advocacy skills she has developed through years of participating in the program.

More than a summer camp

“Camp Sight is so much more than a summer camp,” said Amy Feldman, President and CEO of Northeast Sight Services. “Every activity is an opportunity for our campers to build confidence, develop independence, and discover new possibilities. Watching them encourage one another, celebrate each other’s successes, and leave believing in themselves is what makes this program so meaningful. We are incredibly grateful to the donors, volunteers, community partners, and families who make these life-changing experiences possible.”

While the Closing Ceremony marked the end of Camp Sight for the summer, it is only one part of the InSight Kids Club of NEPA. Created through a partnership between Northeast Sight Services and Community Services for Sight, the InSight Kids Club offers year-round opportunities for children and young adults who are blind or visually impaired through monthly activities, family events, educational programming, and the Transitioning to Independence Program.

As campers received certificates recognizing their accomplishments and reflected on everything they experienced this summer, the celebration also served as a reminder of Camp Sight’s lasting impact on the lives of local children and their families. The confidence gained, friendships formed, and skills developed during camp continue long after the final day, helping participants navigate school, their communities, and ultimately adulthood with greater independence.

Northeast Sight Services extends its sincere appreciation to the many volunteers, donors, community partners, and supporters whose generosity makes Camp Sight possible each year. Their investment in the InSight Kids Club of NEPA ensures children throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania have opportunities to challenge themselves, build meaningful friendships, and realize that their future is defined not by their vision loss, but by their potential.

For information about Camp Sight, the InSight Kids Club of NEPA, or other programs offered by Northeast Sight Services, visit www.northeastsight.org or call 570-693-3555.