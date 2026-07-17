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Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe, teachers, students, and local elected leaders highlighted how the 2026-27 budget signed by the Governor is delivering $678 million in additional funding for Pennsylvania students — building on three years of “historic progress” to give every student the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Pennsylvania has increased funding for schools by more than $3 billion — or 35% – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

“I believe creating opportunity starts in our classrooms and from day one, my Administration has been focused on delivering real resources for students, parents, and teachers,” Shapiro said. “We’re making a real difference, and we’re going to keep building on that progress to ensure every Pennsylvania student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

“The strategic investments we make in students and schools today will have a lasting impact on the Commonwealth tomorrow,” said Secretary Rowe. “From funding for universal free breakfast to school infrastructure improvements, from special education supports to educator professional development, this year’s budget provides the resources communities need to keep students safe, healthy, and ready to learn.”

Graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania among the top states for quality public education in the country.

Argall: Action needed to support victims

Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, this week called on the state House of Representatives to pass legislation updating Pennsylvania’s sentencing laws for second-degree murder.

Without legislative action, Argall said Pennsylvania’s existing sentencing structure for second-degree murder would be invalidated, creating uncertainty for victims, prosecutors, and the courts. He said more than 1,150 individuals currently serving sentences for second-degree murder could be affected.

“The Senate took bipartisan action in June to ensure those who commit these serious, sometimes horrific crimes are not let off the hook by lenient judges,” Argall said. “Simply doing nothing is an insult to the families whose lives were forever changed by the actions of these individuals.”

Under Pennsylvania law, Argall said second-degree murder — often called felony murder — applies when someone dies during the commission of certain serious crimes — including rape, arson, robbery, burglary or kidnapping — even if the defendant did not directly cause the death.

In March, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in Commonwealth v. Lee that Pennsylvania’s automatic life-without-parole sentence for second-degree murder was unconstitutional because judges were not allowed to consider a defendant’s level of involvement in the crime. The court gave the General Assembly 120 days to update the law before its ruling takes effect on July 24.

Argall said Senate Bill 1400 creates a new sentencing framework that complies with the court’s ruling while ensuring those involved in serious crimes remain accountable. The bill allows judges to consider an individual’s role in the crime when determining a sentence, while maintaining strong penalties for offenders and protections for victims.

The bill passed the Senate by a bipartisan vote of 30-20, with Argall’s support, and now awaits action in the House Judiciary Committee.

Budget puts public safety first

Less than a week after Shapiro signed the 2026-27 state budget into law, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) emphasized that it will use funding from the enacted plan to further the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to public safety by making critical investments in staffing, innovative technology, and safety operations across the Commonwealth.

Since Shapiro took office, violent crime has gone down 16%, and homicides have decreased by 39%. The 2026-27 budget builds on this progress by investing $16.2 million to train four additional PSP cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers, which delivers in full on a core promise the Governor made to put 2,000 more law enforcement officers and troopers on the beat in our communities.

The 2026-27 budget also supports:

• Information technology, ensuring PSP can utilize state-of-the-art resources to respond effectively to modern issues, like cybersecurity threats.

• Gun background checks to enforce responsible gun ownership and prevent illegal firearm purchases.

• Traffic enforcement to help prevent crashes and keep Pennsylvania roadways safe for all travelers.

• Upgrades and maintenance to PSP’s patrol vehicles, enhancing safety for both troopers and the public during traffic stops and other emergency responses.

• The statewide public safety radio system that connects first responders, providing a reliable source of communication during emergencies.

• PSP’s partnership with local law enforcement by continuing to provide annual grants for municipal police training.

“Protecting the communities within our Commonwealth is at the foundation of everything we do,” said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The PSP currently provides police coverage to over half of Pennsylvania’s 2,500 municipalities. Funding from this budget continues to deliver real results, ensuring our members have the resources available to meet the challenges of policing in today’s society.”

In total, Gov. Shapiro has secured funding for 12 cadet classes to train more than 1,000 new PSP troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.

To date, approximately 626 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership.

The 176th Cadet Class, which is set to graduate in August, will be the sixth class to complete the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper.

DMVA helps veterans

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) encourages veterans in need of assistance with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214), or other military documents, to contact DMVA.

By doing so, they can get credit for time served and receive veteran benefits they have earned.

The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a service member’s retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans’ organizations. Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their military service.

“Helping veterans receive the benefits they earned from their service is a top priority for DMVA. That process always starts with having the right paperwork to prove military service,” said Executive Director of Veterans Affairs Keith Graham.

DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to ensure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.

Over the past fiscal year, DMVA has responded to more than 1,300 requests, including 792 phone calls, for assistance with finding military records.

Anyone needing DMVA assistance to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838, e-mail RA-REQ@pa.gov . The outreach center can also be reached by calling 717-861-8910.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.