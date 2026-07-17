Chamber holds second annual awards ceremony

Cassandra Coleman, executive director for America250PA (Community Champion Award), chats with State Rep. Brenda Pugh during the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s second annual STARS of the Valley Awards.

Koren L. Clark, left, talks with Katie Finnegan, history/career exploration teacher for Wyoming Valley West School District (Community Resilience Award) during Friday’s event at the Westmoreland Club.

Koren L. Clark, community impact and outreach manager for the Scranton Area Community Foundation, enjoys company during The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s second annual STARS of the Valley Awards on Friday evening.

Stacey Kile, sales operations manager for Geisinger Health Plan (Community Service Award), mingles at the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s second annual STARS of the Valley Awards on Friday evening.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s second annual STARS of the Valley Awards was well attended on Friday at the Westmoreland Club.

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WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2nd annual STARS of the Valley Awards Friday evening in the Grand Hall of the Westmoreland Club.

The event was a celebration of people who embody the essence of being “STARS” (service, transformation, advancement, resilience, and support) in the community. Through their service to others, their ability to bring transformation in the lives of those around them, their unwavering advancement of economic growth, their resilience and dedication to the betterment of the region, and their constant support for all who need it.

This event was presented by Highmark.

The following awards were presented:

• Stacey Kile, sales operations manager for Geisinger Health Plan — Community Service Award

• Koren L. Clark, community impact and outreach manager for the Scranton Area Community Foundation — Community Transformation Award

• Luzerne County Community College — Community Advancement Award

• Katie Finnegan, history/career exploration teacher for Wyoming Valley West School District — Community Resilience Award

• The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education — Community Support Award

• Cassandra Coleman, executive director for America250PA — Community Champion Award

The event also recognized community nonprofit organizations that are celebrating significant milestone anniversaries in 2026.