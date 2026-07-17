8th annual Rockin’ the River concert series kicks off

The crowd takes in the music.

Every Breath You Take takes the stage to play Message in a Bottle.

Every Breath You Take takes the stage to play Message in a Bottle.

Aaron Fink and the Fury Open up the Rockin’ the River.

Aaron Fink and the Fury Open up the Rockin’ the River.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The 8th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series kicked off Friday evening on Millennium Circle at River Common. The show featured Every Breath You Take: A Tribute to Sting & The Police, with special guests Aaron Fink & The Fury.

Click here to see a video clip from Friday’s concert.

One of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000, Rockin’ the River shows are free and for all ages.

Remaining concerts include:

• July 24: Hotter Than July: A Tribute To Stevie Wonder, with special guests Bret Alexander & Friends

• July 31: Mere Mortals, with special guests Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band

Gates open at 5 p.m., and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company), Mericle/DiscoverNEPA, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Susquehanna Brewing Company.