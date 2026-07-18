Richie Kossuth, left, and Ray Nemetz provided live music at Hughestown’s Blue, Red & You Festival.

Nobody enjoyed the chocolate chip cookies more than three-year-old Jubilee Tigerman at the Blue, Red & You Festival at Robert Yaple Memorial Park on Saturday, July 11.

At Hughestown’s Blue, Red, and You Festival are members of the Hughestown Crime Watch, sponsors of the festival. From left: Joe Frushon, Peg and Billy Brodbeck, Maureen Murphy, Dee Pesotine, and Susan Hintze.

These boys had summer time fun in the bounce house provided at Hughestown Borough’s Blue, Red and You Festival at Robert Yaple Memorial Park on Saturday, July 11. From left: Issac Navarro, David Simonis, Tucker Smoke, and Dalton Kivak.

Pennsylvania State Police helicopter pilot Sgt. Donald Marsh spoke to attendees at the Hughestown Blue, Red & You Festival about flying for the State Police and the helicopter.

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HUGHESTOWN — The Hughestown Borough Crime Watch sponsored what borough officials are hoping is the first of many annual Blue, Red & You Festivals.

The festival featured the borough’s Police Department and EMS, along with the Hughestown Lions Club, on Saturday, July 11, at the Robert Yaple Memorial Park.

There was a bounce house and face painting along with Bob Bejeski’s poultry from Luzerne County Back Yard Chickens.

Rachel Rovinski of the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) was on hand for helpful food choice tips.

A Smoke Safety House was brought in for children and adults to experience what it would be like in a house fire, provided by West Side Mutual Aid Association.

Many of the official borough cars and trucks were on display for the “Touch-a-Truck” experience.

As a special treat, Pennsylvania State Police helicopter pilot Sgt. Donald Marsh landed his chopper in an open field at Yaple Park to answer questions on the vehicle as well as his job description on a daily basis.

Free food was provided at the festival as well.

Richie Kossuth and Ray Nemetz provided live music for the festival.

According to Hughestown Borough Mayor Lynda Hoban, the Blue, Red & You Festival plans to be back next year.